Via Logo Horizontal Strategic partnerships, such as PLUS by Via, are a key element of realizing our vision across the globe, bringing together leading mobility and transportation companies to drive rapid change in urban transit worldwide.

Via, the world’s leading developer and provider of on-demand shared ride services, and Keolis, the industry-leading public transit operator, have partnered to launch a new dynamic public transit service in Paris: PLUS by Via. Starting January 31st, Parisians using the LeCab app and selecting the PLUS option will be seamlessly matched with other passengers headed their way, sharing a ride in a chauffeured vehicle. The service will be powered by Via’s revolutionary technology and operated by LeCab, France’s preeminent premium on-demand car service. This announcement marks the first of a number of global strategic partnerships Via will be announcing in the coming months.

“Via’s mission is to create a truly dynamic mass transit system, liberated from the constraints of fixed routes and fixed schedules,” said Daniel Ramot and Oren Shoval, co-founders of Via. “Strategic partnerships, such as PLUS by Via, are a key element of realizing our vision across the globe, bringing together leading mobility and transportation companies to drive rapid change in urban transit worldwide.”

Via operates its on-demand ridesharing platform in New York City, Chicago, and Washington DC. The company’s smart routing algorithms allow passengers to be picked up and dropped off in an endless stream without taking riders out of their way to accommodate other passengers. This enables Via’s system to transport a high volume of passengers while using a fraction of the number of vehicles utilized by taxis or on-demand car services.

By powering efficient ride-sharing, PLUS by Via will reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions in Paris. The launch of the service is the first of several planned collaborations between Via and Keolis, which is also a strategic investor in Via’s $100 million Series C financing that closed last year.

“Keolis is at the forefront of developing and operating sustainable, innovative shared mobility services,” said Laurent Kocher, Executive Director of Keolis. “In partnering with Via, we’re excited to support technology-driven public transit, enabling more dynamic, customized and cost efficient services.”

As part the broader strategy to deploy its dynamic public transit technology globally, over the coming months Via plans to announce the launch of several partnerships across different transportation verticals including taxi fleets, public transit agencies, and other transportation network companies.

About Via

Via is re-engineering public transit, from a regulated system of rigid routes and schedules to a fully dynamic, on-demand network. Via’s mobile app connects multiple passengers who are headed the same way, allowing riders to seamlessly share a premium vehicle. First launched in New York City in September 2013, the Via platform currently operates in New York City, Chicago, and Washington DC, has provided more than ten million rides, and is growing rapidly. Via also licenses its revolutionary on-demand transit technology to transportation operators globally. For more information, visit http://www.ridewithvia.com.

About Keolis Group

The Keolis Group is one of the world’s leading public transport operators. The Company is majority owned (70%) by the French state railway SNCF, the other shareholder being Caisee de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ). Present in 16 countries with 56,000 employees, Keolis develops tailored mobility solutions (automatic metros, tramways, trains, buses, coaches, ferries, self-service bicycles) adapted to local environments. The Group offers solutions and services via its subsidiary, Kisio. It is also the second leading car park operator in France thanks to its subsidiary EFFIA.

In 2015, Keolis transported 3 billion passengers and generated €5 billion in revenue.

Originally established in France, Keolis has expanded its operations to Germany, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, UAE, United States, India, Luxembourg, Norway, The Netherlands, Portugal, The UK, and Sweden.

About LeCab:

LeCab is the leading Parisian private driver service. LeCab was founded in 2012 to reinvent mobility with a simple idea: providing an affordable and convenient high quality service. LeCab enables passengers to book an immediate or future ride in a luxury vehicle within a few clicks on the LeCab app, the http://www.lecab.fr website or by phone.

With more than 80 employees and 8,000 driver partners, LeCab is present in the Paris region and in over 20 French urban areas today.

Press Contact:

Via: Gabrielle McCaig

VP Communications

gabrielle(at)ridewithvia(dot)com

516-244-2088