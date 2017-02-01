Riverview Systems Group, Inc., marks 30th anniversary with re-launch of new website In celebration of our 30 year milestone, we have revamped our site in a way that shows the true expanse of our work. We hope visitors will gain understanding of the creativity and technology involved in bringing our clients' vision to life - Evan Williams

Riverview Systems Group, Inc., the award-winning, full-service provider of engaging and innovative live events, has re-launched its corporate website. Unveiled in conjunction with the company’s 30th anniversary, the redesigned site boasts a heightened visual approach and renewed focus on the company’s impressive history of event design and production for top brands around the world.

Click here to experience the new website, and take a three-minute guided tour by clicking here.

The structure of the site offers visitors the opportunity to interact with Riverview through a new landing page, featuring vivid, technical case studies that showcase the company’s core strengths: Event Staging, Trade Show, Creative Services and Systems Integration. More user-friendly and interactive, the site also boasts enhanced filtering options (technology, brand category, etc.)

“In celebration of our 30 year milestone, we have revamped our site in a way that better shows the true expanse of our work over the past three decades, while offering an improved way for us to connect with the community-at-large and offer visitors to the site a more interactive experience,” Evan Williams, CEO/co-founder of Riverview Systems Group, Inc., says. “We hope the ultimate takeaway from the site is the overall power and versatility of Riverview Systems Group, and a deeper understanding of the technology involved in bringing our clients’ vision to life.”

Website Highlights:

The look of the new site emphasizes visual impact, clarity and a more modern, interactive approach that empowers visitors via filtering options to drill down to specific Riverview business sectors, or take a deeper dive into its thirty years of creative and technical achievement.

New Landing Page:

The springboard for the new site is a new landing page with a dynamic design and big, bold images reflecting significant work and clear, succinct headline text that feels both visually inviting and information rich that allows each visitor to the website a uniquely tailored experience geared to individual needs.

Project Search:

The focus of the site is the “Projects” core – a central hub that lets visitors easily scroll through the company’s entire portfolio and sort through it by selecting various core departments to easily identify a particular client, the project and the ability to read a brief description of its scope. Additional links enable visitors to unlock in-depth info, photos, key partners, as well as Riverview’s new, smart project tags feature, to discover the company’s work as it relates to a particular technology. For example, if you want to learn more about work with LED video technology, clicking through will reveal all of projects with an LED video component.

Central Video Location:

Riverview videos are its most vivid and scalable storytelling tool and are now available for viewing in one central location. Videos range from announcements to documentary style case studies that showcase different high profile events. The new website interface permits sharing content across multiple social media platforms and cross-device adaptability that is scaled to deliver the same experience to viewers on multiple viewing platforms including notebooks, iPads, iPhones and Android devices.

Our Story And Our Team:

An ‘Our Story’ section is also included on the site that spotlights the company’s rich history of production experience via an interactive timeline and photos dating back nearly three decades. Similarly, the “Team” section introduces the world to the Riverview staff by department, as well as an expanded company history.

Riverview News:

An expanded news section is also featured on the new site for press releases, media coverage and a link to the Riverview corporate blog that offers staff profiles and insight into industry trends, new technology news, expert advice, and more.

About Riverview Systems:

Since 1987, Silicon Valley-based Riverview Systems Group, Inc., has been providing the world’s leading brands with the technical and production design expertise to successfully produce engaging and innovative live events The award-winning, full-service provider of audio-visual resources specializes in the rental, sale, design, installation and implementation of lighting, sound and video systems for corporate, retail, museum and educational markets.

Recognizing that creative delivery of digital media is the new frontier of event staging today, Riverview offers a comprehensive array of technical and creative services, as well as an extensive inventory of state-of-the-art, well-maintained equipment including cutting-edge wide-screen projection, media server delivery, and LED display technology. Riverview works hand-in-hand with clients to share their expertise and accommodate any sized production to deliver extraordinary brand experiences.

Connect with Riverview Systems Group:

Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/RiverviewSystemsGroup/

Twitter -- https://twitter.com/riverviewav1

LinkedIn -- https://www.linkedin.com/company/riverview-systems-group-inc-?trk=company_logo

