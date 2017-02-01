Casuallease.com Selected For Highly Coveted Landing Pad Program

casuallease.com to provide the world’s largest and most comprehensive online choice of specialty leasing sites.

Landing Pads have been established in Berlin, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Tel Aviv. casuallease.com will receive broad based support from the San Francisco headquarters, which will primarily focus on networking and marketing in the North American region to increase brand awareness and support business growth.

The immersive environment of the Landing Pads is designed to accelerate the development of a company’s product or service business model by exploring in-market business development, investment, mentorship and strategic partnership opportunities. casuallease.com will benefit from Austrade’s extensive global network of contacts and tailored business development assistance from its base in Silicon Valley.

casuallease.com is an innovative online marketplace that matches shopping centers and malls with renters of short-term spaces. It assists landlords to increase their ancillary income by identifying short-term operators for specialty leasing opportunities and streamlining the processes. casuallease.com also makes it easier for operators to identify, assess and transact short-term shop rental opportunities.

Following on the success in Australia of CasualLeasingAustralia.com which provided solid validation of the business model, casuallease.com was launched in the US in July 2015 and has grown to include more than 7,000 sites across the United States, ranging from compact carts, vending machines and kiosks of just one square metre through to large warehouse and mall spaces in excess of 10,000m2. casuallease.com also provides advertising sites for banners, graphics, decals, posters and light poles plus locations for promotions, exhibits, static displays, charity bins, amusement rides and film shoots.

Trade and Investment Minister Andrew Robb said the Landing Pads would assist emerging Australian companies with their approach to identifying and engaging with international opportunities in overseas markets, plus provide Australian entrepreneurs and start-ups a short-term operational base.

“A Landing Pad provides for a collaborative workspace and facilities including office space and meeting rooms, as well as accelerated access to international business networks, entrepreneurial talent, business development and investment opportunities,” Mr Robb said.

“This is a valuable new resource for Australian companies and will help foster the innovation and entrepreneurialism we need to create new jobs and build the industries of the future.”

Co-founder of casuallease.com Stuart Hely said that the resources available through the Landing Pad program will be of great assistance as the company continues to build an inventory of shopping centres and increases its reach to temporary retailers, small business operators, promoters and marketers.

“Being selected for this exclusive program can be seen as a vote of confidence by Austrade in our business model, value proposition and prospects for success,” Mr Hely said. “The benefit to casuallease.com will predominantly be to increase awareness of our website, the introduction to business groups such as chambers of commerce and the US Trade Commission and to develop business to business relationships at all levels, from neighbourhood operators through to multinational corporations.

“Landing Pad, along with leading technology hub RocketSpace, will also give us exposure to the highest level of technology through an association with Silicon Valley, ensuring that casuallease.com is at the forefront of innovation.

“Our aim is for casuallease.com to provide the world’s largest and most comprehensive online choice of specialty leasing sites that can be found, booked and paid for faster than any other system on offer. Acceptance into the Landing Pad program is validation by the Australian government that it supports our initiative and will be a valuable asset as we continue our expansion throughout America.”

