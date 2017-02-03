Douglas M. Weissman, MD “I am thrilled to become a part of Gastro Health, which is one of the most recognized provider groups of gastrointestinal care in the United States,” said Dr. Weissman.

Gastro Health, LLC (“Gastro Health”) today announced the acquisition of Douglas M. Weissman, M.D., P.A., one of the leading gastroenterology practices in Coral Springs, FL.

Established in 1992, the private gastroenterology practice is led by Dr. Douglas M. Weissman who will continue providing the excellent care that his patients have come to expect. This partnership will make additional resources available to the practice, allowing them to continue offering their patients with the safe and affordable gastrointestinal care they need. All of Gastro Health’s care centers are equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology to ensure the best outcomes possible for each individual patient.

“I am thrilled to become a part of Gastro Health, which is one of the most recognized provider groups of gastrointestinal care in the United States,” said Dr. Weissman. “This will allow me to spend more of my time and energy on my patients and their care. I am very excited to start this new chapter.”

“Dr. Weissman is a highly skilled doctor who has built an excellent practice along with a staff that truly takes pride in providing their patients with the best care possible,” said Gastro Health CEO Alejandro Fernandez. “We couldn’t be happier to have Dr. Weissman join our team, and we look forward to helping the Coral Springs community with all of their gastroenterology needs.” Transworld Business Advisors acted as the intermediary on behalf of Douglas M Weissman, MD, P.A.

About Gastro Health

Gastro Health, founded in 2006, is a gastroenterology physician practice management company headquartered in Miami, FL that includes some of the nation’s premier adult and pediatric gastroenterologists, colorectal surgeons, and allied health professionals. In addition to delivering gastrointestinal care, the medical group offers a wide range of additional services including: anesthesia, infusion, imaging, pathology, specialty pharmacy and in-office RX dispensing. Gastro Health takes pride in providing outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience for the patients.