The Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IMLCA), the National Governing Body of Men’s Lacrosse, has formed a strategic alliance with Lacrosse Masters, a consulting and marketing firm. The alliance will afford the coaches association with business management and operational improvements, as well as expand awareness of the association and IMLCA brand.

“We are excited about this new relationship with Lacrosse Masters. We expect this alliance will enhance our growing membership base, as we are able to provide more meaningful benefits to all of our constituents," said Coach J.B. Clarke, President of the IMLCA and Head Lacrosse Coach at Limestone College.

“The college game drives the sport of Lacrosse, and representing the strongest and leading professional coaches in the sport is both an honor and a privilege. We have aligned with the IMLCA’s new strategic plan in order to help support its world class coaches and develop the IMLCA into the premier organization in the sport,” said Graham Leveston, Co-founder of Lacrosse Masters.

Lacrosse Masters will lead the integration and implementation of the IMLCA’s strategic plan, secure partnerships that align with the IMLCA’s values and vision, coordinate and organize the IMLCA annual convention and support the IMLCA’s efforts to become the premier organization in the sport.

“Lacrosse Masters provides us the operational excellence needed to execute at all levels of our new strategic plan. They have an in-depth understanding of how we operate as coaches. They understand how important a brand is and will be an integral part of growing the IMLCA brand in the men’s game,” said Coach Mike Murphy, First Vice President of the IMLCA and Head Coach at the University of Pennsylvania.

The IMCLA: The IMLCA was created to help build the game of lacrosse, become the premier organization providing coaches development and monitor the integrity of the game. Its membership is comprised of individual collegiate coaches. To further expose its value, the IMLCA has created relationships with the high school boy’s lacrosse coaches and the collegiate club lacrosse coaches so that they too can benefit from the initiatives of the Association, http://www.LacrosseCoaches.org

Lacrosse Masters

Lacrosse Masters is a full service sports marketing and representation firm. Areas of focus include brand development and awareness, endorsements, sponsorship sales and the management of several of the nation’s top instructional Lacrosse prospect camps,http://www.LacrosseMasters.com