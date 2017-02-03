The next vital step for Cleaning & FM companies in 2017 and beyond will be to use systems like LEVIY to make informed business and commercial decisions, based on the perfomance, efficiency and financial data they now have at their fingertips.

Leading Facilities Management & Cleaning software innovator LEVIY, today announced a major strategic partnership with market-leading Business Intelligence (BI) company, Sisense.

Speaking about the partnership, LEVIY UK Director, Asif Alidina commented, “Our clients in Facilities Management and Commercial Cleaning have achieved the first major milestone in replacing their manual task planning, service delivery and team communication processes with LEVIY. The next vital step for Cleaning & FM companies in 2017 and beyond will be to use systems like LEVIY to make informed business and commercial decisions, based on the performance, efficiency and financial data they now have at their fingertips through LEVIY and Sisense working together. Sisense empowers our rapidly growing LEVIY client base to perform an incredible array of analyses at the touch of a button, keeping them efficient and thus cost competitive. The possibilities are quite astounding and our clients are very excited.”

LEVIY Co-Founder & CEO, Sebastiaan Van der Vinne went on to add, “Our investment of time, knowledge and resources with Sisense, firmly places LEVIY at the forefront of innovation. We are excited to be taking our clients on this journey which will undoubtedly uncover more ways in which Cleaning & FM companies can become more efficient and competitive. The future is bright!”

In late 2016, LEVIY was awarded the European Cleaning Journal’s Best Use of Technology Award for its Mobile App & Cloud Dashboard that gives Cleaning & FM companies a Real-Time view over their operations and greater control over task planning, contract costs, service delivery and performance.

The partnership with Sisense gives current and future LEVIY clients the ability to analyse efficiency and profitability as well as conduct forecasting and resource planning. Tailored reports, graphs, charts and complex calculations are now available in LEVIY at the touch of a button. LEVIY will be showcasing its cutting-edge software at London’s Cleaning Show 2017 in March 2017.

About Sisense

Sisense is disrupting the BI market by simplifying business analytics for complex data. Powered by its unique In-Chip™ and Single Stack™ technologies – Sisense delivers unmatched performance, agility and value, eliminating much of the costly data preparation traditionally needed with business analytics tools and providing a single, complete tool to analyze and visualize large, disparate data sets without dependence on IT resources. With thousands of customers in over 50 countries, including global brands like GE, Philips and Sony, Sisense was recently included in Forbes’ list of the 25 Next Billion Dollar Startups, designated a hot company to watch by CIO, CRN and Information Management, and named an ‘Overall Leader’ by Dresner’s 2016 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study.

http://www.sisense.com

About LEVIY

Winner of the European Cleaning Journal’s 2016 Best Use of Technology Award, LEVIY’s Mobile App and Cloud Dashboard has been exclusively designed for Cleaning and Facilities Management companies of all shapes and sizes, giving them a Real-Time view of their multi-client and multi-site operations. LEVIY customers have greater control over Task Planning, Cost Control, Service Delivery and Performance, through one cost effective, cutting-edge software solution. With competitive pricing and a proven Return on Investment, LEVIY’s clients work across sectors such as Hospitality & Leisure, Retail, Healthcare, Food & Industry, Education, Office Facilities and Transport.

http://www.leviy.co.uk