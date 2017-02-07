The popular and free Athena Impact Estimator for Buildings has been updated to further simplify life cycle assessment (LCA) for building designers and sustainability consultants.

The new version 5.2 includes these improvements:



A much faster internal engine

Improved reporting for the LEED v4 LCA credit

New assembly mapping for “extra basic materials”

Updated life cycle data for precast and ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and cement

New products: Duro-Last® and Sika Sarnafil roofing products, and glass mat gypsum panels

Learn more and find the tool here: http://www.CalculateLCA.com

The Athena Institute would like to thank its members, sponsors and clients for their support in this work.

The Athena Sustainable Materials Institute updates its free software once per year and will be offering a full-day, hands-on Impact Estimator training workshop in Vancouver, Canada on April 8th 2017. Learn more and register at http://www.cagbc.org/CAGBC/Events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=LA17VA0408.

LCA is a long-established science for measuring cradle-to-grave environmental impacts of a product or a process. The Impact Estimator makes this complex analysis easy and accessible to sustainable designers so they can reduce the environmental impact of new construction and earn LCA-based credits in LEED® and Green Globes®, meet the embodied carbon imperative of the Living Building Challenge™, and take the LCA path in the International Green Construction Code and the California Green Building Standards Code.

ABOUT THE ATHENA SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS INSTITUTE

The Athena Institute is a non-profit consultancy and think tank in life cycle assessment (LCA) for the built environment. The North American pioneer in construction-sector LCA, the Athena Institute works with sustainability leaders in product manufacturing, building design, construction, and green rating programs to enable smaller footprints in the production and consumption of materials, buildings and infrastructure. Athena’s common-good work includes free LCA software tools for architects and engineers and the development and maintenance of the large LCI/LCA database on construction materials and processes that underlies our tools. We additionally advocate and educate on the benefit of LCA in construction practice and in industry in order to help meet our mandate to mitigate the environmental burdens embodied in works of construction. Our support network includes a range of product manufacturers, trade associations, design professionals and other research and public service organizations.

http://www.athenasmi.org

Media Contact:

Vanessa Salazar

Communications Director

Athena Sustainable Materials Institute

604-452-2266

vanessa.salazar(at)athenasmi(dot)org