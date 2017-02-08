Frontier Capital Names Scott Hoch, Seth Harward Partners in Firm

Scott Hoch We are delighted to welcome Seth and Scott as partners at Frontier, both of whom have made major contributions to the growth and success of Frontier over the past nine years.

Frontier Capital, a Charlotte-based growth equity firm focused exclusively on software and tech-enabled business services companies, has named Seth Harward and Scott Hoch partners in the firm.

Harward and Hoch previously both held the position of principal. They join co-founders and managing partners Richard Maclean and Andrew Lindner and partners Joel Lanik and Michael Ramich in the partnership.

“We are delighted to welcome Seth and Scott as partners at Frontier, both of whom have made major contributions to the growth and success of Frontier over the past nine years,” said Lindner. “Our greatest asset is our people, and we are proud to have them as partners in our firm.”

Hoch joined Frontier Capital in 2007. His primary responsibilities include executing new investments with a focus in healthcare information and human resources technology, as well as working with the management teams of companies that Frontier invests in to identify strategies that build long-term value. He currently serves on the board of Frontier portfolio companies Aviacode, ECI, e-Verifile, WilsonHCG and Zephyr, and was a board member of Healthx prior to the sale of Frontier’s interest last month. Prior to joining Frontier, Hoch held investment banking positions with Edgeview Partners and Bank of America. He is a graduate of Furman University.

Harward joined the Frontier team in 2008 and leads the firm’s business development and sourcing strategy. In this role, he works directly with CEOs of high-growth software companies as well as trusted advisors to these businesses to identify opportunities for productive partnerships. Prior to joining Frontier, Seth led fundraising efforts for the Research Triangle’s Council for Entrepreneurial Development and sales for an entrepreneurial tech startup. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Frontier Capital

Frontier Capital is a Charlotte-based growth equity firm focused exclusively on software and technology-enabled business services companies. Founded in 1999, Frontier partners with management teams that can benefit from capital to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions or generate shareholder liquidity. The firm makes minority and majority equity investments in high growth companies and has built an excellent track record of delivering returns to both investors and management partners. For more information, please visit frontiercapital.com.

