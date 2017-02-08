Today CyberScoutTM (formerly IDT911) announced additions to its senior management and communications teams as it gears up for aggressive growth internationally and into new market segments.

CyberScout, which recently changed its name from IDT911 as part of a global rebranding, has gained a reputation as the best-in-class provider of identity and data defense services – from proactive protection and education to successful resolution. As threats to cyber security reach unprecedented levels, the company’s expansion addresses the growing and urgent need for innovative, trusted, effective services.

Andrew J. Centauro joins CyberScout as executive vice president, finance & strategy, bringing to the company extensive experience in corporate finance and business transformation in a number of industries. In COO and CFO roles, Andy has provided strategic guidance to technology start-ups on their paths to high growth companies, leveraging both domestic and international partnerships for business growth. Andy has also been responsible for several M&A deals that have resulted in significant year-over-year growth. Residing in Sudbury, MA with his wife Eileen, Andy earned his MBA at Boston College and a BA at Boston University.

Chad Eaton joins CyberScout as vice president of business development. He brings to the company a deep understanding of the cyber protection market, including seven years in senior management positions at LifeLock. As vice president of SMB sales and partner management at LifeLock, Chad directed the inside sales and partner teams and under his leadership, LifeLock’s partner business saw tremendous growth. Prior to Lifelock, Chad held management positions at Microsoft and Verizon Wireless. An Arizona native and current resident of Scottsdale, Chad holds an MBA from the University of Arizona Eller College of Management and a BSBA in Management from Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business.

Carol McGarry joins the company as director of communications. Previously executive vice president at Schwartz MSL, Carol brings to CyberScout more than 20 years of award-winning communications campaigns for technology innovators. Her communications counsel has guided public relations strategy for dozens of innovative companies, including LexisNexis, KORE Telematics, MicroStrategy, Netegrity (now Computer Associates) and Recall. She began her career in technology publishing and in marketing communications at high tech startups. Residing in Sherborn, MA, Carol holds a BA from Harvard College.

Available to millions of consumers through leading insurance and financial companies as well as employers, CyberScout’s services are provided by 16 of the top 20 U.S. property and casualty insurance carriers, and six of the top seven Canadian insurers. In a cyber world of dangerous, complex threats, CyberScout sets the gold standard for identity and data defense services. In annual customer surveys, CyberScout earns 99% satisfaction ratings, year after year.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Providence, Rhode Island, CyberScout has North American operation centers in Phoenix, Arizona, and Montreal, Canada, and in Galway, Ireland, serving Europe.

