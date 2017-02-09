“Our mobile marketing team is focused, knowledgeable, and operating with a high level of integrity with a focus on quality; clients appreciate this,” said Brendan Smith.

Singular, a marketing analytics platform backed by General Catalyst, KDWC Ventures, TransLink Capital and Telstra Ventures, has released the much-anticipated Singular ROI Index.

Singular has sifted through $3 billion in ad spending and 2.4 billion installs to calculate the Singular ROI Index, a report that reveals the return-on-investment for the performance of mobile ad networks.

The research by Singular has identified Motive Interactive as one of the Top 20 Best Performing Mobile Ad Networks in the world. Singular calls Motive Interactive a “Network on the Rise,” which Singular predicts will see growth and increased mobile ad budgets from top mobile brands. Motive’s programmatic buying technology, advanced campaign management tools, and unwavering commitment to quality, clearly drives this exceptional ROI and client success.

Motive Interactive -- a global mobile advertising platform that provides performance mobile marketing, user acquisition and programmatic media buying -- has seen impressive growth. Brendan Smith, Founder and CEO of Motive pivoted Motive’s online marking business into mobile adverting in 2012 and has seen astonishing growth with marquee clients ever since.

“Our mobile marketing team is authentic, focused, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and operating without an ego; clients appreciate this,” said Brendan Smith.

About The Singular Index

Drawing on data from over 1,500 apps owned by Singular customers and spending in more than 1,000 mobile ad networks, this index aims to provide marketers with greater transparency into the mobile advertising market, and to highlight the 20 mobile ad networks that drove the best performance for marketers in 2016.

About Motive Interactive

Motive Interactive is a performance-based mobile ad network that represents brands across numerous verticals with a focus on user acquisition for mobile apps. Motive remains a privately held firm headquarters in San Diego CA. Motive provides mobile marketing services for many of the leading app companies across the globe.