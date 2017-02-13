Evisions Evisions is the only electronic research administration provider to back its customer commitment with ISO 27001 vendor certification.

Evisions, Inc., a leader in education and research software solutions, today announced the company is the first in its industry to receive the prestigious ISO 27001 vendor certification for the Evisions Research Suite. With ISO 27001 certification, the Evisions Research Suite enables North American customers to securely leverage best-practice workflows that simplify processes, mitigate risk and ensure compliance.

ISO 27001 is the strictest and most widely recognized international security certification available for SaaS solutions. As a recognized leader in customer satisfaction, Evisions opted for ISO 27001 vendor certification to underscore its commitment to information security and data privacy for the research community and the company’s customers.

“Evisions is the only electronic research administration provider to back its customer commitment with ISO 27001 vendor certification,” said Joe Potenza, Evisions CEO. “In an era of heightened concern for information and cybersecurity, we work to consistently exceed the highest standards for safeguarding customer information.”

ISO 27001 certification is based on a company’s information security management system (ISMS), including all policies, procedures, plans, processes, practices, roles, responsibilities, resources and structures that are used to protect and preserve information. Based on Evisions’ ISMS, ISO 27001 certification applies to all processes of operating and supporting the Evisions Research Suite platform, including people, systems and infrastructures in the company’s offices and datacenters.

About Evisions, Inc.

Evisions develops innovative, easy–to–use software supported by world-class customer support to simplify work for higher education institutions and research organizations. Evisions is transforming the face of electronic Research Administration by producing intuitive, SaaS solutions and executing quick implementations. Evisions makes Research Administration easier by increasing office efficiency and rapidly responding to support needs. The Evisions Research Suite includes: Cayuse 424, Cayuse SP and Cayuse IRB. Learn more and join our conversations at http://www.evisions.com/research, Twitter, LinkedIn and blog.evisions.com.

