MyOrganicGrocery.com Launches Food Donations to Food Banks Initiative

MyOrganicGrocery.com, a new online grocery store specializing in organic and natural products, has just launched a new initiative called Give2FoodBanks which enables customers to donate food directly to over 800 community food banks. Customers also have the option of adding new food banks to the growing database.

“When I donate to a cause, I always wonder how my money is being used,” said Bob Ducey, Founder of MyOrganicGrocery.com. “Is it on some overhead expense or actually reaching families in need? Our Give2FoodBanks applies 100% of all donations towards food purchases from our customers' selected food banks to support their community's families in need – and the food banks order the foods they need, selecting from thousands of high quality food products.”

“We are the only online grocery store connecting our customers directly to their community food banks,” said Bob. “A customer can select one or more food banks associated to their account. At checkout, the customer has the option of donating their savings (20% to 45% off retail) to their selected food bank. The food banks receive monthly statements of their donations which they redeem by purchasing the food they need from our store.”

MyOrganicGrocery.com offers the following categories of organic and natural products, all at 20%-45% off retail prices: Baby & Children, Bath & Body, Botanicals & Herbs, Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, Health Supplements, Homeopathic, Household, Pet Care & Supplies, Personal Care, Sports & Fitness and Vitamins & Minerals.

About MyOrganicGrocery.com: MyOrganicGrocery.com is a family-run business in the early-stage of financing. We offer our customers an expanding selection (15,000+) of the highest quality organic and natural products at 20% - 45% off retail, with a Customer Rewards Program and no Annual Fees, while supporting community food banks with our Give2FoodBanks Initiative.

Contact: Bob Ducey, Founder MyOrganicGrocery.com, Bob.Ducey@MyOrganicGrocery.com, 435.503.8532