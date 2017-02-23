VeriComply Hires President Former LendingClub Executive

VeriComply announced today the hiring of Roger Dickerson as President to lead the Company’s expansion into the Marketplace Lending industry. VeriComply has developed a suite of products and services to verify the accuracy of loans being sold into the secondary market. The automated loan verification service validates the accuracy of loan data against the loan documents and creates an audit history that follows the loan. The Company’s solutions enables the verification process to keep pace with the increase in asset velocity of Marketplace Loans.

Prior to joining VeriComply, Mr. Dickerson was VP of Finance Operations at LendingClub where he oversaw investor operations. These operations included processes and technology for order fulfillment, reporting, custody, cash and asset documentation. During his 5-year tenure, Roger facilitated $23 approximately Billion of loans to institutional investors.

Prior to joining LendingClub he was CFO and CCO at PageMill Partners, which provides M&A advisory services to the technology industry. Prior to PageMill, he was a Director of Corporate Development at Charles Schwab and a Director of Strategic Finance and Planning in the Schwab Technology Group. Mr. Dickerson has his B.S., Accounting from DePaul University and a MBA from the University of Chicago.

“Roger Dickerson brings deep expertise in implementing solutions for LendingClub to facilitate loan sales, financings and securitizations of marketplace loans. He can now leverage that unique skill set with the VeriComply technology and processes to help the entire Marketplace Lending industry build greater trust of institutional investors”, commented Roger Cohen, CEO of VeriComply.

“After my career at LendingClub, I had many opportunities, but chose VeriComply as it has the technology, expertise and solution minded culture to help Marketplace Lending instill even greater investor trust in the loans,” said Roger Dickerson. “I am excited to be leading the effort to bring these solutions to the industry.”

About VeriComply.

VeriComply automates the verification of marketplace loans for the secondary market. The Company’s proprietary technology platform and process automatically recognizes loan files, extracts and validates loan data against the source documents and creates a complete audit history. The platform can be integrated with origination, servicing and data aggregation systems to keep accurate loan documents always accessible. http://www.vericomply.com