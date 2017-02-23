We are looking forward to meeting and learning from other entrepreneurs, and sharing how we plan to propel our clients’ financial success the SXSW® events.

1787fp was one of 25 startups selected for the coveted 2017 South by Southwest (SXSW®) Tech Startup Spotlight this March in Austin, Texas.

1787fp is a FinTech company that makes it easier for investors to work toward financial independence and take control of their finances. 1787fp combines three powerful financial management tools in one unified platform: track finances, manage investments, and make payments.

1787fp was founded by Jean Jacques Borno, CFP®, at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Borno is a Certified Financial Planner professional with more than 15 years of experience in financial services, and he has been named a 2015 and 2016 Washington Post “Washington D.C. Five Star Wealth Manager.”

“We were elated to get selected for the SXSW® Tech Startup Spotlight. We are looking forward to meeting and learning from other entrepreneurs, and sharing how we plan to propel our clients’ financial success the SXSW® events” said Borno.

About South by Southwest® Tech Startup Spotlight

Discover emerging startups at the Tech Startup Spotlight. The Tech Startup Spotlight provides two unique opportunities to meet with and get demos from some of the brightest startups.

About South by Southwest®

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, TX, SXSW is best known for its conferences and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive film and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features conference programming, showcases, screenings, exhibitions and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together.

About 1787fp

