VeriComply Closes Angel Round with Key Investors

VeriComply announced today the closing of an angel round financing with an investor group of seasoned angel investors with decades of experience in marketplace lending, diligence, technology and commercial real estate. The lead investor, Jon Barlow, was the founder of Eaglewood Capital and 2013 Lendit Innovator of the Year. John Maute, was co-founder of Helios AMC / Situs Holdings, a global real estate diligence firm, and board member of Money360, a CRE marketplace lending platform. Roger Dickerson, the former VP of Investor Operations at LendingClub, joined the round and recently joined the Company as President. The investment group also includes Robert Alter, founder of Sunstone Hotel REIT, a multi-billion dollar NYSE listed REIT, Green Mesa Capital, a family office focused on real estate and alternative investments, and Toby Prehn, the founder of 13 finance companies.

The funding will enable to the Company to ramp up sales and operations of its automated verification services for marketplace lending and continue to recruit talented executives and employees.

“We are pleased to have the financial backing and connections of this exceptional group of angel investors,” commented Roger Cohen, CEO of VeriComply. “Our investors have the knowledge and relationships that are even more important to launching a successful business than their capital. In fact, our investors have probably brought more new asset classes to the securization markets than any group in the industry.”

About VeriComply.

VeriComply automates the assembly of assets by origination platforms and the verification of loans for the secondary market. The Company’s proprietary technology platform and process automatically recognizes loan files, extracts and validates loan data against the source documents and creates a complete audit history. The platform can be integrated with origination, servicing and data aggregation systems to keep accurate loan documents and audit histories linked to the loan data and always accessible. http://www.vericomply.com

Contact Roger Cohen, CEO, roger.cohen(at)veriComply(dot)com for more information