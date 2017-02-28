cPrime Announces Acquisition of HKM Consulting

cPrime Logo Adding HKM Consulting into our portfolio deepens our DevOps expertise and uniquely positions cPrime to help customers achieve Software Services Lifecycle Management (SSLM) - Zubin Irani, Founder and CEO of cPrime.

cPrime, the largest Agile and Atlassian consulting and training company in the United States, today announced that it has acquired HKM Consulting, a leading DevOps consulting firm, based in Boston, Massachusetts. Since 2007, HKM Consulting has focused on DevOps, Continuous Integration, Cloud Solutions and Microservices. The acquisition will expand cPrime’s DevOps capabilities to helping customers incorporate Software Services Lifecycle Management (SSLM) into their software development process.

“Adding HKM Consulting into our portfolio deepens our DevOps expertise and uniquely positions cPrime to help customers achieve Software Services Lifecycle Management (SSLM),” said Zubin Irani, Founder and CEO of cPrime.

Launched in 2016, SSLM is a new approach designed to address the fragmented way software and services are used to support Agile, DevOps and ALM initiatives. It aligns teams, processes, and tools used to build applications through a unified approach to software services that removes the cultural barriers that result in siloed operations and disconnected software delivery workflows. SSLM promotes an integrated and comprehensive approach that supports the software goals of an organization. As Agile and DevOps reach further into the enterprise, SSLM establishes the need for tool and process convergence, and building a unified, integrated strategy.

“We are excited to join cPrime and continue to serve DevOps teams looking to implement Software Services Lifecycle Management with practical steps to align processes, tools and business objectives," said Chris Riley, Founder and CEO of HKM Consulting.

About cPrime

cPrime is a full-service consultancy that implements agile transformations and delivers agile and devops solutions for more than 50 Fortune 100 firms and many of Silicon Valley's biggest employers. cPrime has been ranked on the Inc 500|5000 Fastest Growing Company list six times in a row and twice listed as one of the Best Companies to Work for by employees in the San Francisco area by the San Francisco Times. For more information, please visit http://www.cprime.com and follow us on Twitter at @cPrimeTraining.

