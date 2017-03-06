Gravity Systems Celebrates 20 Years as an IT Heavyweight

If customers follow our system, they get results and they have a viable IT structure that really works well.

Gravity Systems, a provider of in-house and remote IT services based in Austin, TX, marked a milestone in January by entering its third decade of operations. The company, which first opened its doors in 1997, has showed uncommon endurance in a crowded and sometimes unstable industry, according to founding owner Kent Morris.

After several years of steady growth serving Austin businesses, Gravity Services expanded its presence to include locations in Houston, TX and Phoenix, AZ. Morris states that the company's core approach made this transition a relatively smooth one. “We had developed a good business model in Austin, and over the years we really figured out how to provide great value for our customers. If customers follow our system, they get results and they have a viable IT structure that really works well. We're not the cheapest option, but our customers recognize and appreciate the sheer value of what we offer. And that's proven equally true in all our locations.”

Morris states that the longevity of Gravity Systems' run marks an uncommon achievement in the IT industry. “A lot of IT companies only last for three or four years, especially the ones that just offer the cheapest rates – because they figure out too late that they can't stay in business and offer decent service at those rates.” He adds that Gravity Systems has built its expertise on a solid foundation of practical experience, saying, “We've come to know that works and what doesn't, what's hocus-pocus and what's genuinely useful for the client.” Morris says that companies lacking that experience and industry background often fall into the mistake of “chasing trends” instead of focusing on what will work the best for their business.

While Gravity Systems offers a wide range of services, from remote troubleshooting and data backup to full-scale IT system design and installation, Morris notes that the company's two decades of experience advising businesses on their IT needs is equally important. “Since we've been around for 20 years, we know how to look at those long-range needs and help clients figure out what they need to get where they want to go,” says Morris. “We're not interested in just selling services, even really popular ones, unless they're right for the client. For instance, cloud computing offers some tremendous benefits, but that doesn't necessarily mean that every aspect of it makes sense for your individual business. It's our job to make sure you get the best use out of your IT systems and services.”

On many occasions, the company has offered cutting-edge solutions, including those of its own design, to help its customers keep up with the ever-changing technological landscape. Morris recalls developing an early example of an online shopping cart “from scratch” and offering online web hosting and email hosting when such technologies were still in their infancy.

Morris feels that Gravity Systems' focus on long-term relationships and the long-term success of its customers has proven central to its own success. “We're not looking for short-term gain; we try to be thinking 3 to 5 years out to determine what our customers are likely to need. That way, the solutions we provide now will permit the growth they will need to support their business in the near future.”

The future for Gravity Systems appears bright to Morris, fueled in part by the local changes he has seen since 1997. “Austin is busier than it's ever been,” he says. “I can imagine a time when business will maintain multiple offices on opposite sides of town simply because it's so hard for people to fight traffic where they are.” He speculates that the city's ever-increasing traffic density may drive trends such as telecommuting and multi-site networks for Austin organizations. Meanwhile, Morris claims to be content with his own company's current pace: “We just want to keep growing sustainably and keep our current and future customers well supported.”

