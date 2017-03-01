"Eureka," Eureka FEST Has Done It Again

Eureka FEST, the Microsoft powered networking event and conference known for highlighting those making waves within the entrepreneurship, business and tech industries, is thrilled to announce their 3rd annual festival, Eureka FEST that celebrates the growth and successes of Orange County’s booming tech and startup scene on April 8th at the Eureka Building in Irvine, CA.

Since 2015 Eureka FEST has attracted some of the biggest and brightest names in the startup and tech community. With a special focus on helping others to overcome the barriers to success for tech start-ups, Eureka FEST intends to connect entrepreneurs with the in-person resources to help them attain their goals.

“Eureka is going above and beyond with this year’s event. Multiple stages, multiple speakers and an after party featuring an incredibly talented chart-topping artist”

Special programming like product demonstrations, expert panel discussions, pitch opportunities and an awards ceremony give attendees real-world experience of the fast-paced and ever-changing start-up world. Eureka FEST is not only an open invitation for attendees to come together to collaborate and share their ideas with like-minded peers, but also encourages them to learn, launch and grow their businesses with the advice of successful colleagues.

Last year’s Eureka FEST included prominent speakers such as Paul Spiller, former President & COO, Acorns and Marc Averitt, Managing Director of Okapi Venture Capital. This year, Eureka FEST is pulling out all the stops with Christopher Gavigan: Co-Founder & CPO of The Honest Company, Nicholas Reed; Oscar-Winning Producer & Co-Founder of Shareability, Tony Lacavera; Chairman of Globalive Capital, Peter Economides; Founder & President of Felix BNI, Andrew Norris; Co-Founder & COO of Taplytics, Damien Steel; Managing Director of OMERS Ventures, Jenny Ta; Co-Founder & CEO, VCNetwork.Co, Mikhail Alfon; Co-Founder & CEO of 7Twelve Media, Ash Kumra; Co-Founder of Youngry and Peter Polydor; Eureka FEST Founder & CEO of ERGO Capital as confirmed speakers with more notable speakers to be announced.

This year’s Eureka FEST will culminate with an after-party with food, drinks and a live performance from the multi-platinum recording artist VASSY. Interested parties in the Eureka FEST 2017 schedule, registration or sponsorship information please visit: http://www.EurekaON.com. For more information about Eureka Building visit http://www.EurekaBuilding.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Eureka Project:

Eureka FEST powered by Microsoft celebrates being an entrepreneur in Orange County with music, pitches, and parties. After hosting some of the best tech, learning and networking events Orange County has to offer, Eureka decided to launch its own signature event called Eureka FEST in 2015. This event was created as a way to celebrate startups and entrepreneurship in Southern California with a day of awesome speakers, demos, pitches, connecting opportunities and a party to wrap it all up.

About The Eureka Building:

The Eureka Building is a 3-acre technology campus in Irvine, California designed to help accelerate innovation. Our goal is to support local entrepreneurship by giving innovative companies and entrepreneurs in Orange County a home that is centrally located and easy to access. Through partnerships we are more than just a home, but are a support network hosting startup events while fostering mentorship relationships with our partners all within one of the most creative spaces in the region.

