Inspection Support Network (ISN), the world leader in connecting, streamlining and automating all aspects of running any inspection business or organization, today announced a new strategic alliance with BuildFax, the leading source of the largest national commercial and residential permitting database in the country.

This latest union signals the continued strategic expansion of the ISN offering to its customers and the company’s enduring commitment to assisting its users in growing their businesses while maintaining their quality service offering.

“We’re excited to be offering what we know to be a tremendously powerful, and in some cases critical, tool for those in the inspection industry,” said Chris Schuld, CTO of ISN. “The BuildFax Report provides essential construction history to inspectors prior to any inspection. The kind of history and trusted third-party data that not only gives inspectors an advantage over their competition, but also provides an unparalleled level of transparency and piece-of-mind for those connected to the transaction and process.”

“The nation’s leading inspectors are on a relentless pursuit to modernize with best practices and best in class data resources,” said Holly Tachovsky, CEO at BuildFax. “Innovative inspectors have been using BuildFax data for years to enhance their processes and grow their business. The partnership between ISN and BuildFax enables us to fulfill this growing need in the industry.”

Inspectors can use the BuildFax Report to validate major component updates like roof, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems, and to offer an elevated standard of care for their customers. The report can also reveal unpermitted work like additions, remodels, and unfinished permitted remodels.

“From day one, the brand promise of ISN has been to create unmatched business tools and provide comprehensive support to empower our customer’s success,” added Dan Huber (@ISNDanHuber), CEO of ISN. “This latest partnership is simply a continuation of that promise. And it further demonstrates our dedication to providing our customers with progressive, state-of-the-art solutions that ultimately offer inspectors greater freedom, security and independence.”

About Inspection Support Network

The Inspection Support Network is THE world leader in connecting, streamlining and automating all aspects of running any inspection business or organization. For more than a decade, ISN has created software-based tools and solutions for residential, insurance and commercial property inspections. The company was founded in 2000 by Dan Huber and Chris Schuld. Learn more at http://www.inspectionsupport.net/, follow @ISNetwork on Twitter, InspectionSupportNetwork on Instagram, and like InspectionSupportNetwork on Facebook.

About BuildFax

BuildFax is trusted by the biggest insurance and financial companies in the world to deliver deep insight into property decisions straight from the source – its massive building permit database of over 23 billion data points of construction and remodeling records.