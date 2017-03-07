Jean Conille

Known as a philanthropist, an entrepreneur, and even a freedom fighter, Jean Conille is moving progress forward in Haiti as one of the world’s leaders in environmental industry. As the recent recipient of the prestigious International Economic Leadership Award from the The International Diplomatic Institute of Washington (sponsored by the Heritage Foundation Group), Conille has created and presented a well-organized report to boost Haiti’s economic structures and help to fight for a better life in his home country.

Jean Conille is not new to awards. He was the recepient of the 2015 Digicel Entrepreneur Of The Year Award, and his company Autogaz S.A. was selected by PADF.org as one of the Top 10 Best Development Ideas From Members Of The Haitian Diaspora. Autogaz S.A. is a chain of environmentally-friendly gas stations for public transport vehicles (Tap-Taps). These stations allow drivers to convert gasoline vehicles to propane for free.

In a recent interview, Conille explained his plan for the promotion of a vast environmental civic program that will introduce clean-burning energy in the transportation sector throughout Haiti. He stated that, "The environment knows no citizenship -- when we improve the environment in Haiti, we improve the environment all over the world." His plan states that propane emits virtually no air pollutants, and when compared to other fuel sources, it assists in air quality improvement, reduces GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions, and helps to protect the environment.

Conille believes that changing the culture in Haiti involves education for the masses combined with opportunity to increase income and move people out of poverty. The social and economic impact of this project is significant, as it improves the livelihood of taxis drivers and their families and increases spending power, contributing to the economy at the lower end of the social pyramid.

Each Tap-Tap consumes approximately five gallons of gasoline per day. By converting to LPG, fuel costs are reduced by an average of USD $10 per day, amounting to annual average cost savings per vehicle of USD $3,250. In a country where the average annual income per person is less than USD $400, this represents a substantial savings. As a result, profits for drivers are increased by letting propane play a vital role in lowering emissions in the country's largest transportation sector.

Autogaz S.A., through its aggressive conversion of public vehicles to propane gas, promises to help Haiti achieve its commitment at the COP 21 in Paris by reducing by over 13% of green gas effects in the country within the next five years -- a remarkable achievement which would put Haiti ahead of all other states in the compliance race.