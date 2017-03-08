We didn’t want these books to pattern after any existing children’s books. A standalone product that was appealing to children and their parents alike was our quest.

Synergist Publishing LLC http://www.synergistpublishing.com, a publisher of original, print-only books, announced today the release of two new interactive and customizable books for children. The two books, entitled “Big Brother Book” and “Big Sister Book,” feature poems, kid’s illustrations, and positive messages for young children and their older siblings. The books incorporate interactive elements like designated spots for custom photos and tokens of love that can be passed from sibling to sibling.

The books come with high-quality materials, such as heavy paper stock and a unique soft-touch cover that wipes clean with just water, that are meant to last a lifetime. Gift wrapped in a keepsake box, the cover of the books have photo cut-outs for your older child to place their photo in and also to make for an attractive and memorable addition to any home’s bookshelves.

Allison Donahue, senior designer from Synergist Publishing, describes the process of creating such unique works, stating that, “We didn’t want these books to pattern after any existing children’s books. A standalone product that was appealing to children and their parents alike was our quest.” She adds that, “A year in production, our staff sorted through thousands of children’s drawings to find ones that would speak to other children” and that it was “probably one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever had the pleasure to work on.”

Big Brother Book and Big Sister Book align with Synergist Publishing’s core values of bringing families together to talk, read, and interact with one another, rather than sitting on the couch and watching TV or looking at phones in silence. The structure and content of the books facilitate the kind of face-to-face interaction and humanity that sometimes falls by the wayside in the face of technology.

William W Hartley originally conceived the Big Sister Book for his daughter, Jacqueline, about his son, William, to tell her how important she was to be as a big sister after finding no suitable equivalents on the market. “I searched everywhere for a book that would tell my daughter how important it was to become a big sister,” Hartley says. “After finding nothing pertinent or relevant, I decided to write this very special book for her.” Wanting to allow other siblings to experience the magic that Jacqueline did, Hartley created Synergist Publishing to bring his ideas to life.

William E. “Sully” Sullivan, retired Vice President of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, agrees with Hartley’s vision. He enthuses, “being a father of four kids, twelve grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, plus having 40 years of involvement with ‘magical experiences,’ should qualify me as a good judge of the new Big Brother and Big Sister books – I think you hit it! Well done!”

Each Big Brother Book or Big Sister Book will retail for $49.99 through http://www.BigBrotherBook.com and http://www.BigSisterBook.com, or Amazon (Big Brother Book) https://www.amazon.com/dp/1945735007, (Big Sister Book) https://www.amazon.com/dp/1945735015.

Synergist Publishing will also donate $1 for every book sold, up to $1 million, to various children’s charities across the United States as a way of giving back and helping other families who may be in times of need.

About Synergist Publishing

Synergist Publishing LLC is dedicated to publishing high-quality, original print books for a variety of audiences. Their in-house creative team works with authors to create marketable, unique, and wholesome works to sell across the United States. They believe in the power of family and caring for one another, and their motto is “May all of your dreams become reality, and reality become a dream!”