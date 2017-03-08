I don’t want your money to fund my campaign; I just want to earn your vote.

Bob Rehak, a candidate for Humble ISD Board of Trustees, is urging his supporters NOT to donate money to his campaign. On Facebook, Rehak posted:

“Several people have said they would like to donate money to my school board campaign. Thank you, but... Instead, please donate to the Humble Area Assistance Ministries (HAAM). They need the money more than I do. In Humble, an alarming 20% of residents live below the poverty line, higher than both the county and the state, and considerably higher than the nation. HAAM serves these people through donations of school supplies, career counseling, job fairs, food fairs, and more. Much more! Learn about the impact they have on the community and please consider making a donation. According to CBS, Americans spent $6.8 billion on political campaigns last year – and that was just on the federal level. Organizations like HAAM can feed someone for a dollar a day. If all of that $6.8 billion had gone toward food assistance, we could have wiped out hunger in America. Think about that. Then visit the HAAM site.”

According to CityData.com, almost one in four children in the Humble area live in poverty. The Humble ISD has 11 Title One schools, meaning more than 40% of their students qualify for free or reduced-cost lunches under Federal programs. For many, these lunches may be the main or only meal of the day, a factor that can hamper learning.

“As a nation, we spend far too much on political campaigns,” said Rehak. “That money that can be better spent serving our communities through the tireless work of nonprofit organizations like HAAM.”

Rehak doubled down on his plea for the community to rally behind local charities. He donated $5000 of his own money to HAAM. He also placed an ad in the local newspaper raising awareness of the great work the group does. Said Rehak, “Please help our students with a donation to HAAM or a charity of your choice. I don’t want your money to fund my campaign; I just want to earn your vote.”