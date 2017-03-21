Hershey Entertainment & Resorts and Dune Jewelry Make a Sweet Deal

Dune Jewelry & Hershey's crushed cocoa bean Necklace I’m beyond excited about our new crushed cocoa jewelry collaboration with Hershey Entertainment & Resorts.

There’s a sweet partnership in the works. Hershey Entertainment & Resorts and designer jewelry brand Dune Jewelry, announce a unique collaboration to produce a memorable jewelry line that features the iconic shape of the beloved Hershey’s Kiss which will incorporate actual crushed cocoa beans as part of the jewelry. The jewelry partnership highlights the fun and long-lasting memories of the Hershey experience.

Fashioned by hand with a mix of metals using a unique and patented manufacturing process, the line will include earrings, a bangle bracelet and a pendant necklace on a link chain. Each piece will include small specks of crushed cocoa beans captured inside the see-through Kiss. The pieces will retail from $40 to $75.

Dune Jewelry, the Original Beach Sand Jewelry Company® is experiential jewelry for the travel enthusiast, famous for incorporating sands from around the world in their jewelry designs. They are a keepsake, collectible jewelry line hand crafted in the USA using different sands and other natural elements from around the world. “I’m beyond excited about our new crushed cocoa jewelry collaboration with Hershey Entertainment & Resorts. It’s the perfect example of how Dune captures memories from experiences around the world,” says Holly Daniels Christensen, Founder and CEO of Dune Jewelry, Inc.

Hershey, PA is known as The Sweetest Place On Earth® and features a wide variety of attractions, including Hershey Entertainment and Resort’s hotels, spas, golf, shopping and dining options.

Launching mid-March, the pieces will be exclusively sold in Hershey, PA at The Hotel Hershey in Signatures gift shop or by calling the shop at 717-533-2171 ext. 5548. Additionally, the line will be available at the Hershey Lodge gift shop or by calling the shop at 717-534-8602.

For more information, or to interview Holly Daniels Christensen, please contact Carole Imperiale call (908)380 0015 or email carole.imperiale(at)gmail(dot)com.

About Dune Jewelry:

Wear your favorite travel memories with custom, handmade accessories from Dune Jewelry - the Original Beach Sand Jewelry Company® bringing you experiential jewelry from thousands of locations around the world since 2010. Dune Jewelry captures memories from where you've been, where you love and where you're going. Dune's Sandbank™ offers thousands of sands and locations worldwide, you also have the option to send your own sand from a special vacation or adventure. Owning multiple patents and trademarks Dune Jewelry designs are created with sand from beaches, ball parks, golf courses and hiking trails. There is something for all travel lovers, men and women alike, in the Dune Collection.

For more information on Dune Jewelry visit: http://www.dunejewelry.com

About Hershey Entertainment & Resorts:

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts is a world-class entertainment and hospitality company dedicated to preserving the legacy of Milton S. Hershey, founder of Hershey’s Chocolate. Hershey Entertainment and Resorts operates The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, Hersheypark and more restaurants and attractions in beautiful Hershey, Pennsylvania.

For more information visit: http://www.hersheypa.com

