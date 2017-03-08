BLR Acquires Navis Learning

“Joining the BLR team enables us to share our experience and expertise, expand our footprint, and offer additional custom learning solutions to our combined clients. I’m excited to continue our growth with the new team that resulted from this acquisition."

BLR®, a business unit of Simplify Compliance, has acquired Navis Learning, a provider of award-winning custom learning and development solutions.

“Corporate learning and development continues to take on significantly greater importance. With this, training programs have become more complex. The addition of Navis Learning to BLR’s established training solutions allows us to serve the evolving needs of our audience by delivering a truly customized approach,” says Rafael Cardoso, President of BLR.

Navis Learning brings a complete range of custom learning solutions to the acquisition, complementing the breadth of content offered through BLR’s existing TrainingToday platform. The unique Navis “D2D” learning development methodology aligns with BLR’s philosophy ensuring effective and efficiently-designed training, providing quick and measurable ROI for its business partnerships.

“Listening to our customers and understanding the increasing importance they are placing on their corporate learning and development programs made this acquisition a natural fit for BLR,” said Dan Oswald, CEO of Simplify Compliance.

David Gomes, former CEO of Navis Learning, will be taking a role on the BLR leadership team as Vice President, Learning and Development Solutions. “Joining the BLR team enables us to share our experience and expertise, expand our footprint, and offer additional custom learning solutions to our combined clients. I’m excited to continue our growth with the new team that resulted from this acquisition,” said Gomes.

Through the Navis Learning acquisition, BLR will also welcome a team of instructional designers, eLearning developers, and seasoned trainers that will allow the company to continue to grow its results-based training solutions.

About Simplify Compliance

Simplify Compliance helps its customers learn, comply, and succeed by providing mission-critical regulatory and business information, analysis, and tools. Serving a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, human capital management, and telecommunications, Simplify Compliance provides time-saving products and solutions that help U.S.-based businesses and their employees monitor compliance, optimize financial performance, and create and implement best practices.

Simplify Compliance operates the Argosy Group, BLR, CCMI, and H3.Group business units.

About BLR

BLR (Business & Legal Resources) helps U.S. businesses simplify compliance with state and federal legal requirements. In-house experts and an exclusive attorney network provide comprehensive, reliable state-specific information for businesses in all 50 states. Award-winning products and solutions – including training programs, events, web portals, reports and subscription services – give businesses of all sizes and industries the best tools available at affordable prices. For more information on their offerings, visit http://www.BLR.com.

About Navis Learning

For almost two decades, Navis Learning has been a leading provider of customized learning and development solutions for a wide range of companies, ranging from small start-ups to large global organizations, across industries such as finance, life sciences, healthcare, high tech, manufacturing, and retail. Navis Learning takes pride in its unique ability to design and develop instructional products that are practical, effective, and created using best-in-class instructional design methods.