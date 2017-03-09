Noodle Partners Announces Joint Venture with IData

The NoodleBus promises an integrated and seamless experience, adherent to open standards, that will ultimately help universities and vendors have less friction and better information.

Noodle Partners is changing how colleges and universities bring their programming online by announcing a joint venture with IData Incorporated, the leading company for higher education data management. The two companies are launching a turn-key technology solution that enables colleges and universities to have complete transparency -- and thus control -- over the complex data systems that drive online educational programs. It is a standardized, integrated higher education enterprise service bus (ESB) -- the NoodleBus by IData -- that will make it possible to connect internal systems and service providers to give universities access to mission-critical program data.

Today, online higher education programs require technology solutions to manage multiple parts of the program: recruiting, enrollment, online classes (LMS), retention, advising, student information systems (SIS), analytics, content development, course media, student support, and many others. Unfortunately, most of these systems, the institutions that use them, and the companies that design and support them, do not share standards or have common platforms for data, which makes them costly, inefficient and complicated to operate.

“Past approaches to higher education online technology have failed because the cost and work involved in connecting point solutions is onerous,” said John Katzman, CEO and Founder of Noodle Partners. “The NoodleBus promises an integrated and seamless experience, adherent to open standards, that will ultimately help universities and vendors have less friction and better information. With iData, we’ll ultimately improve learning and engagement, lower costs, and increase scale.”

Working with Noodle Partners’ growing community of best-in-class education technology providers, IData has collaborated to develop open standards, creating a well-defined, pragmatic approach to seamless technical integration.

This new approach eliminates the technical barriers-of-entry for both institutions and technology providers and maximizes the investments in these systems. To make the interoperability of these critical tools work, the NoodleBus by IData drives real-time information around marketing and enrollment, course engagement, satisfaction, and grades.

Because a standard on its own does not guarantee connectivity, Noodle Partners and IData have also launched a pre-packaged set of API connectors built on IData’s integration platform – The IDataHub. Now, there are open standards for rapid innovation and an out-of-the box integration solution to support these standards.

“Education providers create and store a great deal of data,” said Brian Parish, CEO and Founder of IData. “With the NoodleBus by IData, schools and others can now switch in and out of a cohesive network of systems using the same standardized connectors. Simplifying the ability to get the most out of their information resources is a big step forward for institutions, students and those who support them.”

Noodle Partners and IData will officially launch the NoodleBus by IData at ACE2017, the American Council on Education’s 99th Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, taking place March 11-14th. ACE is the country’s most distinguished higher education event, convening nearly 2,000 leaders from deans to presidents from all institution types.

About Noodle Partners

Founded by a team of education and technology veterans, Noodle Partners provides a completely new approach to program management and creates online and hybrid programs while improving traditional classroom models. Noodle Partners works with universities on every aspect of building a great certificate or degree program — marketing, student recruitment, enrollment, curriculum design, student engagement, support services, graduate placement, and alumni engagement — and provides an exceptionally high level of fit and finish. The effective cost structure, innovative approach, and team of experts enables delivery of these services while maximizing tuition revenue and control to the universities. For more information, please visit: http://www.noodle-partners.com

About IData

The leader in higher education data management, IData has helped over 500 institutions to better manage their data and system integrations. IData is focused entirely on higher education and is the only vendor with working integrations and strong formal partnerships with all the major ERP systems (Ellucian, Jenzabar, Campus Management, Oracle/PeopleSoft, and others). IData was founded in 2004 and is based in Northern Virginia. For more information, please visit: http://www.idatainc.com

