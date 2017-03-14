The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Mobile Service Office will be stationed at the Red Racks Thrift Store located at 3132 S. Rangeline Rd, Joplin MO, on March 28th and 29th. At the event, local veterans can meet with a Department Service Officer and receive counseling on available benefits they are eligible for as a thank you for their service.

The DAV Mobile Service Office is a free “office on wheels” that helps Veterans in smaller cities understand and learn about the benefits and services available to them. The Mobile Service Office will be available from 10am to 5pm Tuesday and Wednesday. A Department Service Officer will be present during these times to assist with filing claims for military benefits at no cost to the Veteran or their families.

Veterans interested in attending, should bring their identification, Social Security number and any other documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize the free services.

The DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than a million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. The DAV is committed to fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served.

Red Racks Thrift Stores opened their new location on Rangeline back in November, 2016, which is owned and operated by the DAV. This thrift store, the largest in Joplin, offers thousands of household items, clothing, shoes, toys and more! Red Racks Thrift Stores rely heavily on their donors to bring gently used items to their stores. Donations are accepted at the DAV Donation Center next to Red Racks on Rangeline, the DAV donation center on 7th St. or any of the DAV bins located in Joplin.

# # #

____________________________________________________________________________

For more information regarding the Disabled American Veterans and the services available, please visit http://www.DAV.org.

Red Racks Thrift Stores information can be found online at http://www.redracksthriftstores.com.