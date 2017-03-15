NC Waterfront & Development Properties to be Sold at Auction

J.L Todd Auction Co. announces the upcoming auction of several North Carolina waterfront and development properties. The auction event will include 22± acres in Wilson County, NC, the Links at Walnut Creek building lots and acreage tracts in Wayne County, NC, and Core Sound properties in Carteret County, NC.

The live off-site auction with online bidding is scheduled for Friday, March 31st at 10:00 am and will be conducted at Hampton Inn, 905 N. Spence Avenue, Goldsboro, NC 27534.

If you are alert to opportunity, you will want to check every one of these properties.

For details about the auction, visit http://www.jltodd.com/upcoming-auctions-2/ or call (800) 241-7591.

About J.L. Todd Auction Co.

With over 100 years of experience as an auction company in selling for estates, financial institutions, farms, residential and commercial properties, J.L. Todd Auction Co. is the firm of choice when sellers wish to liquidate a property for the highest price in the shortest amount of time possible.

Contact:

Jerry Hammond

(800) 241-7591

info(at)jltodd(dot)com