A SoCal Classic Expands to Surf City

This Saturday March 18th from 11am to 5pm, Board and Brew is having its Grand opening at 19720 Beach Blvd Suite 103 in the Newland Shopping Center in Huntington Beach.

All who attend will get an Owners Special 50% off on any sandwich on the menu.

In 1979, Tom Powers started Board and Brew and for over 30 years, Board & Brew has remained a timeless classic.

"Board & Brew owes its success to all of the loyal customers who have embraced us over the years. Thank you! We're proud to serve you and be a part of your community." -Tom Powers

Fine Sandwiches, Craft Beers and a Secret Sauce that keeps people coming back. That was the concept that made new Franchise owners Pete & Sam customers before they fell in love and started their Journey to ownership.

Now they have brought the Board and Brew concept to Huntington Beach in its furthest coastal location north from its origin in Del Mar California.

For decades, fans of their sandwiches have spread the word across Southern California because they love the simple, straightforward menu and consistent everyday value. They never cut corners and only use the freshest ingredients.

When you grab lunch or dinner at Board & Brew, you know you are getting their best – every time.

Come out, celebrate, and show some local support!