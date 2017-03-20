StarSailor Brings the Night Skies to Users- Wherever They Are

StarSailor - LiveSky - Brings the Aurora Borealis directly to your bedroom

Night & Magic announced the launch of StarSailor, the first smartphone guided empirical projector designed to bring the world’s night skies and more to the comfort of users’ own homes. StarSailor is now available to back on Indiegogo.

Developed by Night & Magic and certified by Arrow, a leading technology manufacturer, StarSailor creates real life ambience, whether it be listening to the sounds of the rainforest in Brazil, setting the tone for a romantic dinner, watching the sunset on the savannah in Kenya or playing one’s favorite movie or music. StarSailor brings ambience straight to the user-wherever they are- in a convenient projector easily controlled by a smartphone.

“StarSailor is the next generation of home entertainment using the latest development in experiential technology,” stated Brian McClung, Lead Developer, Night & Magic. “We are transforming the ways in which people can experience a multitude of senses- for sleep, for relaxation, for entertainment and for living. You decide what you want to experience, and StarSailor delivers it to you in a way that puts where you want to be.”

About StarSailor

StarSailor provides relaxation, entertainment and sleep quality control. Using advanced technologies like IFTTT and Z-Wave, some of its features include:



Comfort: Sleep analysis for the best sleep ever and room temperature and humidity levels monitored;

Atmospheric: Star-gaze the Northern Lights or the Milky Way and listen to soothing ocean, river and night sounds;

News: Keep up with the day’s news or latest social media buzz;

Movies: Watch old favorites or the latest hits;

Music: Enjoy a personal playlist or a favorite station;

Literature: Read a bedtime story.

Though not battery powered, StarSailor is portable as long as an AC outlet is available, so pack it for an overnight camping trip, play it in the bedroom or project it on the wall in a living room. With an AC power inverter, StarSailor can even make a theatre out of a car. It goes where the user goes.

“StarSailor is a one-of-a-kind device that delivers the experience, the event, the feeling that you want when and where you need it,” said McClung. “Unlike other technologies, this is one that everyone in the family can benefit from- kids, parents, friends. It’s like going to the beach in the middle of winter- from your living room.”

StarSailor has a goal of $80,000, and is offered as a fixed campaign at Indiegogo now for $199.

About ARROW Certification:

In partnership with Indiegogo, the Arrow Certification program provides campaigners with design and engineering tools to create their vision, discounted materials to keep costs down and mentorship from Arrow’s engineers to address problems or setbacks before they happen.

