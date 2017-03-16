Heritage Golf Club - Mauritius "It is our privilege to be show casing the best of Mauritian golf from the fairways and greens of the Heritage Golf Club." -Jonathan Menteath, General Manager of Heritage Golf Club

With an increased field of 156 golf professionals the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open will gather at The Heritage Golf Club from the 30th November to the 3rd December 2017 for its third edition. The new tournament dates will now take up a premier place on the international golf calendar, placing it shortly after the elite Rolex Series of premier tournaments on the Tour.

This year’s player field will be made up of 48 professionals from each of the three Tours plus 12 invitations competing in a 72-hole stroke play championship that counts towards the Tours’ individual Order of Merits including the Race to Dubai and the Official World Rankings. It will be one of the most diverse fields on the European Tour with over 30 nationalities represented for the €1-million prize money.

After the successful second edition at Anahita in 2016 which saw the victory of Jeunghun Wang, the tournament is now back at Heritage Resorts where George Coetzee will be back to defend his title on the best golf course in the Indian Ocean (World Golf Awards 2014, 2015, & 2016). Heritage Golf Club is part of Heritage Resorts and offers the finest golfing experience in the Indian Ocean. The magnificent 18-hole championship golf course, designed by Peter Matkovich, combines extraordinary panoramas as it is situated between mountains and sea and a generous fairway that accommodates all levels of golfers.

Adjoining the Heritage Golf Club are the two hotels of Heritage Resorts. Much more than just a typical golfing experience, Heritage Resorts offers the ultimate combination of beach, nature, relaxation and adventure. Stretching from the hills to a turquoise lagoon, it is a destination within a destination with its two five star hotels and it’s pool of luxury villas, a natural parkland known as Frederica Nature Reserve, 12 restaurants & bars, 2 Spa Villages, a chic and trendy beach club, Kids and teens’ club as well as a Kite surf spot and school. The natural richness of the landscape allows our guests to bask in a wealth of experiences whilst remaining in harmony with nature. Attractive accommodation packages at Heritage Resorts will be made available for fans and golfers.

Heritage Golf Club will proudly host the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open for the second time in three years, entrenching its status as the premier golf destination in the Indian Ocean.

“The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is growing each year as well as the quality of the field and the organisation of the tournament. It is our privilege to be show casing the best of Mauritian golf from the fairways and greens of the Heritage Golf Club and we are extremely proud to be hosting the 3rd edition of this unique tournament in the world.” Jonathan Menteath, General Manager of Heritage Golf Club.

Heritage Le Telfair: As from EUR 295 per night for 2 adults on full-board basis.

Heritage Awali: As from EUR 315 per night for 2 adults on all-inclusive basis.

Heritage The Villas: As from EUR 950 per night for 8 pax on full-board basis.

Applicable for stays from 20 Nov to 3 December 2017 and minimum 5 nights stay required.

About Heritage Resorts

HERITAGE RESORTS, 2500 HECTARES OF UNIQUE EXPERIENCES!

Heritage resorts is situated on the south coast of Mauritius, in the region of Domaine de Bel Ombre; an idyllic destination within a utopian island. The resort itself is set in 2,500 hectares of parkland that encompasses stunning volcanic mountains, rolling hills and turquoise lagoons. The natural richness of the landscape allows our guests to bask in a wealth of experiences whilst remaining in harmony with nature. Each and every visitor to this unique destination will see the authentic Mauritius at its best.

Heritage Resorts at Domaine de Bel Ombre offers:



Two five star resorts inspired by our Mauritian heritage: Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Spa Resort and Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort.

Luxury villas to rent at Heritage the Villas

An 18 hole Championship golf course at Heritage Golf Club

The Frédérica Nature Reserve

Twelve Restaurants including Le Château de Bel Ombre

Two Seven Colours Spa Villages

Two activity centres

The C Beach Club

Babies, Kids and Teens Clubs

A kitesurf spot and school

About Veranda Leisure and Hospitality

The VLH hotel group has seven medium range and up-market hotels operating under two brand names: Heritage Resorts and Veranda Resorts, a spa and cosmetics brand, a championship golf course, a superb beach club, a late 19th chateau-restaurant and manages the operations of fifty luxury villas. The group employs 1450 people and is the hotel industry subsidiary of Rogers & Co, a Mauritian diversified and publicly listed company.

Ends

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

High resolution photos available on request.

Media Information:

Candice Yon

Communication & PR Manager

T: +230 57692103

E: candice.yon(at)vlh(dot)mu