LaunchPad City Announces Investment in Cosmunity App

LaunchPad City Logo Combining cosplay with technology will unlock the opportunity to create a global cosplay community that can interact, transact and connect anytime and anywhere.” - Nahid Giga, Co-Founder of LaunchPad City.

LaunchPad City, a Frisco based group focused on startup incubation and acceleration, is pleased to announce their investment in Cosmunity. Based in Dallas, Texas, Cosmunity is a social media and digital marketplace for comic and cosplay enthusiasts. The Cosmunity platform enables members of the global comic community to connect and interact, and also provides a marketplace for digital goods, physical goods and creative services within the exploding cosplay global community.

In addition to the equity investment, LaunchPad City Co-Founders Brian Dick and Nahid Giga have become advisors to Cosmunity CEO Cole Egger and his team.

“We are excited to partner with Cosmunity. When we started LPC we had one overall thesis: We invest in teams that we believe will be successful and we see this in Cosmunity. They have made tremendous progress in becoming a leader in the comic and cosplay space and have identified a great opportunity to support this rapidly growing community.” Brian Dick, Co-Founder of LaunchPad City.

The investment marks one of several that the Frisco based group has made recently. LaunchPad City intends to continue to find and invest in companies focused in the social influencer space, sports, eSports, connected car and disruptive retail technologies.

“Combining cosplay with technology will unlock the opportunity to create a global cosplay community that can interact, transact and connect anytime and anywhere. The team at Cosmunity see this huge market opportunity and are positioned well to be the market leader.” Nahid Giga Co-Founder of LaunchPad City.

Cosmunity launched their app on both Apple and Android last month. The company has been highlighted on several media outlets recently and will be the sponsor of the upcoming Silicon Valley ComicCon.

"We are proud to have LaunchPad City aboard as in investor, as they have been a great resource for me personally as an entrepreneur and our company. I believe in their vision for entrepreneurship and their drive for success will continue to further the DFW startup community and provide additional funding resources that are desperately needed to local startups." Cole Egger Founder/CEO of Cosmunity.

About LaunchPad City:

LaunchPad City (http://www.launchpadcity.com) is a new business focused on growing the startup and innovation community in North Texas. With primary interests in new technologies aimed at social influencers, sports, eSports, retail, and connected car; LaunchPad City makes active equity investments and provides advisory services to burgeoning enterprises. The LaunchPad City group is also the manager of an innovation center located in Frisco, TX in a partnership with the Frisco Economic Development Corporation that is a community for entrepreneurs, investors and corporations to connect with each other and develop new technologies to grow their business.

About Cosmunity:

Known as the first GEEK app for anime, cosplay, comics and gaming Cosmunity provides a home for every fandom. The Cosmunity platform enables members of the global comic community to connect and interact, and also provides a marketplace for digital goods, physical goods and creative services within the community.