WHO: Michelle Bachelet, President of Chile

Mike Pedersen, President and CEO, TD Bank

Amber Heard, Actress and Activist

WHAT: The Economist Events will host its Second Annual Pride and Prejudice Summit, a 24-hour event spanning three cities, Hong Kong, London and New York, that will catalyse a fresh global discussion on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) diversity and inclusion, particularly by focusing on the economic and business costs of LGBT discrimination and the opportunities that lie in overcoming it.

9:10 a.m.: President Bachelet will deliver the opening keynote live from Chile and discuss her push to legalize same sex marriage.

10:15 a.m.: Mr. Pederson will discuss the role of CEO’s in activating LGBT inclusion in their organizations.

4:30 p.m.: Amber Heard will discuss the role of film and the arts in pushing for progress on LGBT rights.

WHEN: Thursday, March 23, 2017

WHERE: 10 on the Park at Time Warner Center

60 Columbus Circle

New York, NY 10023

For additional information, please visit http://www.Pride.Economist.com

For media interviews, please contact:

Jennifer Myers

Havas PR

Jennifer(dot)myers(at)havas(dot)com

516-582-2611