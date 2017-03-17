The Economist Events will host its Second Annual Pride and Prejudice Summit, a 24-hour event spanning three cities, Hong Kong, London and New York, that will catalyse a fresh global discussion on LGBT diversity and inclusion.
WHO: Michelle Bachelet, President of Chile
Mike Pedersen, President and CEO, TD Bank
Amber Heard, Actress and Activist
9:10 a.m.: President Bachelet will deliver the opening keynote live from Chile and discuss her push to legalize same sex marriage.
10:15 a.m.: Mr. Pederson will discuss the role of CEO’s in activating LGBT inclusion in their organizations.
4:30 p.m.: Amber Heard will discuss the role of film and the arts in pushing for progress on LGBT rights.
WHEN: Thursday, March 23, 2017
WHERE: 10 on the Park at Time Warner Center
60 Columbus Circle
New York, NY 10023
For additional information, please visit http://www.Pride.Economist.com
