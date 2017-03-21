Having Kelly Leonard share his experiences and view on how to tackle change, was a great addition to our 2017 programming for members. - Kevin Rooney, President of SIM Chicago

On Thursday March 16th, The Chicago Chapter of the Society of Information Management (SIM) hosted several hundred IT executives at the Chicago Marriott O’Hare for their Spring Gala.

This year’s Spring Gala evening focused on digital transformation and leading change in this disruptive time. Keynote speaker Kelly Leonard, a renowned author, speaker, and creative director from The Second City Chicago, shared his vision and experiences in managing through change and harnessing the creative possibilities that disruption can bring.

“Game changing leadership from IT executives is the theme for our programs this year,” observed Kevin Rooney, President of SIM Chicago. “Having Kelly Leonard share his experiences and view on how to tackle change, was a great addition to our 2017 programming for members.”

During the event, SIM Chicago announced its own digital transformation, providing a new digital experience to members with a relaunched website and communications program. Members and interested IT Executives can visit the website at http://www.sim-chicago.org

“The digital transformation our members find themselves in today is a once in a decade cycle,” observed Alwin Brunner, President Elect of SIM Chicago. “Attending events like this and gaining valuable insight helps prepare our membership on the leadership journey ahead. The networking and learning from each other is one of the greatest values of SIM Chicago for any IT Leader here.”

George Wang, SIM Chicago board member and CIO, concurred. “SIM Chicago has unique and high value events for the IT leaders in Chicago, and the networking is one of the greatest benefits. Any CIO in Chicago should be a member to grow their connections.”

SIM Chicago produces monthly events from September to June, including charitable activities to support important groups in the Chicagoland area. To learn more about SIM Chicago, visit at http://www.sim-chicago.org

About SIM Chicago

With a membership over 4,900 technology executives including CIOs, prominent academicians, consultants, and other IT leaders, SIM provides a common ground for technology leaders and business executives to connect and grow. The Chicago chapter of SIM is one of the largest chapters in the association with more than 200 members. SIM Chicago provides a unique opportunity to interact with technology leaders throughout the Chicagoland area and to join peers in giving back to the industry and community. Media contacts regarding the event and SIM Chicago can be sent to Rob McGillen at rob.mcgillen(at)sim-chicago.org

About Kelly Leonard

Kelly Leonard has worked at The Second City for nearly three decades in various creative and leadership positions. He has produced shows with such notable talent as Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, Keegan Michael Key and Steve Carell. He has created shows with Lyric Opera Chicago, The Kennedy Center, Hubbard Street Dance, La Jolla Playhouse and The Actors Theatre in Louisville. He has made deals and led collaborations with Norwegian Cruise Line, Yoshimoto Kogyo of Japan, The Chicago Tribune and Universal Studios. His book, Yes, And: Lessons From The Second City, was published by HarperCollins in 2015 to critical acclaim. Writing in Vanity Fair, author Michael Lewis wrote “Yes, And is an excellent guide to the lessons that have bubbled up in Second City’s improv workshops.” Mr. Leonard speaks frequently on the power of improvisation to transform business and personal life, presenting at The Aspen Ideas Festival, The Stanford Graduate School of Business, The Wharton School of Business, TEDxBroadway 2016 and TEDxZumbroRiver in Rochester, MN. He hosts the podcast, “Getting to Yes, And” which can be heard at http://www.wgnplus.com