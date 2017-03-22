Cook’s Campus Dining Supply to Launch at NACUFS

Cook’s Direct, a leading national foodservice equipment and supply dealer and marketer, is unveiling its latest concept, Cook’s Campus Dining Supply, at the NACUFS Midwest Conference in Iowa City, Iowa, from March 19-22. Cook’s Campus Dining Supply will be located in booth #13.

Cook’s Campus Dining Supply has been designed specifically with the needs of the college and university dining professional in mind. As such, the company will highlight its unmatched innovative products that are built tough enough for the campus kitchen environment.

Cook’s will feature its own brand line of kettle tools, highlighting the Cook’s Brand globe whip. “Cook’s Brand is our signature line, and is built tough,” said John Yeager, Director of Business Development. The Cook’s Brand Globe whip’s exclusive design makes it nearly indestructible, and the easy-grip oar style handle is unique in the industry. Today’s campus kitchen is a demanding environment, serving restaurant quality meals across all day parts and at scale. Cook’s is breaking new ground with products that thrive in this environment.

In addition, Cook’s will unveil its new catalog and website for the college and university market, showcasing a full line of displayware, smallwares and equipment. The company will also showcase its new tailored service, backed up by 20 years of experience serving institutional foodservice customers across the country. Cook’s Campus Dining aims to offer dining professionals innovative product ideas and a personalized, collaborative and responsive service that results in tailored product recommendations and solutions.

Jeff Breeden, CEO of Cook’s Direct, said, “We are proud to launch Cook’s Campus Dining Supply at NACUFS. We are a supporter of NACUFS, and their conferences are important to us, not only to highlight our latest offering but also to engage with the college and university community.”

ABOUT COOK’S CAMPUS DINING SUPPLY

Cook’s Campus Dining Supply provides displayware, smallwares and equipment for campus dining across North America. It is a part of Cook’s Direct, which sells smallwares and equipment into a number of institutional foodservice markets as well as the restaurant market. The company is known for its innovative products, and is celebrating its 20th year of customer driven innovation. Cook’s Brand is a private label line, developed out of customer driven needs for tough, resilient, back-of-the house products. The company is also known for its strong customer service and overall knowledge of institutional kitchen operations. -- http://www.CooksCampusDiningSupply.com.

ABOUT NACUFS

NACUFS is the National Association of College and University Food Services. NACUFS’ annual Midwest conference is taking place this year March 19-22 in Iowa City, Iowa. – http://www.nacufs.org.

