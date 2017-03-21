The closed stores serviced the oilfield and pumping industry with new equipment and supplies.

Maas Companies will provide oilfield and pumping industry professionals with the opportunity to purchase through an online auction new parts and equipment located in the former oilfield supply and equipment retail locations in Williston and Watford City, North Dakota beginning on Thursday, April 10 at 9 AM CDT and ending Thursday, April 20 at 5 PM CDT. The auction has a retail value of more than $1,000,000.00

Bidders may view the new parts, equipment and rolling stock by appointment or a staff member will be on-site during the times listed below:

Williston: Watford City:

Wednesday, April 5 10 AM – 5 PM Thursday, April 6 10 AM – 5 PM

Wednesday, April 19 10 AM – 5 PM Thursday, April 20 10 AM – 5 PM

Details of the sales and a complete equipment catalog are available at the auction website, http://www.maascompanies.com or by contacting the auction company directly at 507-285-1444.

