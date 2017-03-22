Codigo Set to Launch Innovative Redesign at Digital Signage Expo 2017

We believe we have a uniquely positioned approach that will allow us to continue to help customers build and manage profitable digital experiences both domestically and abroad, added Brian Nutt.

Working toward the goal of putting more control over the design and deployment of digital signage and interactive experiences in their users’ hands, the Codigo software suite has undergone a massive redesign. The newest version focuses on the creation and control of HTML 5 content backed up by a robust device management platform for mass deployments of kiosk and digital signage experiences.

“This latest improvement is designed for use with both our Kiosk and Digital Signage products, each of which can be accessed via our cloud-based system”, said Brian Nutt, President and CEO of Codigo. “Gone are the days of cumbersome and costly design software applications with a steep learning curve and limited user access. With our new HTML5 based content editor, it’s easy to log in and build content for digital experiences in minutes rather than hours. Best of all, both products ride on top of our proven device management platform so system performance is always easily monitored and known,” added Nutt.

The new version of Codigo allows users to upload their specific brand assets while also being able to select from thousands of prepopulated images, videos, and shapes, giving anyone the ability to create engaging digital experiences that will capture their audience’s attention. Completely cloud-based, Codigo doesn't require any software to be installed to upload or manage content.

Brandon Bass, VP of Media and Kiosk project lead for Codigo began to notice the need for this redesign 12 months ago. “During initial conversations with customers, we kept hearing that the biggest pain point for users was a disconnected relationship between easy content editing control and visibility into device health for digital experiences and particularly kiosk projects. People were bogged down in a costly design change process coupled by a lack of transparency as to whether their devices were online and responding as intended,” said Bass. “With our new release, whether you are editing a wine list for a tablet presentation across hundreds of restaurants, or creating a office directory from one of our templates for a single building, changes can be made, scheduled, and confirmed with ease and confidence.” added Bass.

The latest release from Codigo marks the largest set of changes since its initial release in 2005.

“We are excited to be launching our new tool at Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas. We believe we have a uniquely positioned approach that will allow us to continue to help customers build and manage profitable digital experiences both domestically and abroad,” added Brian Nutt.

About Codigo:

Founded in 2003, Codigo is a leading provider for retail media solutions. Codigo is proud to have both national and international deployments numbering in the thousands. With proprietary services including digital signage, overhead music, interactive kiosk design, and on-hold messaging, Codigo is an industry leader for retailers that want to have a positive effect on consumer behavior. More information can be found at http://www.gocodigo.com.

For further information contact:

Thomas Newman

Marketing Manager

Codigo

1201 Story Ave. Suite 400

Louisville, KY 40214

502.779.8981 x2008

Thomas(at)gocodigo(dot)com

###