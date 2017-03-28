Grant Associates, a nationally acclaimed workforce development company, is celebrating the milestone of 20 years of providing collaborative professional services to businesses and jobseekers in partnership with government and community organizations.

Since collaboration has been the cornerstone of the company’s strategy for success, it is proud to introduce a technology platform, SymphonyNotes™, which will allow all of a community’s resources to work together in a strategic way to advance customer outcomes.

Incorporated in 1997 as a Women-Owned Small Business, Grant Associates has operated award-winning business services and employment & training programs under government contracts in Detroit, Newark, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Tulsa, Montgomery County, MD, and New York City. In 2016 alone, 12,000 of the company’s customers found work, bringing almost $300 million in income to the communities served.

Executive Chair and Co-Founder Dale Grant said, “We pioneered a lot of strategies that are now common practice – like demand-driven approaches that start with local business needs, sector strategies that align employment services with local economic development priorities, and the innovative use of technology to measure outcomes and continually improve customer service. SymphonyNotes™ is the natural next step in our work.”

Doug Cotter, President, added, “We are proud of the impact that we and our partners have had on hundreds of thousands of people’s lives, and that we have been active across the whole spectrum of national workforce development – from helping people below the poverty line become financially independent, to helping veterans learn new skill sets, to helping entrepreneurs launch small businesses.”

Tracking customer activities and outcomes, SymphonyNotes™ is a platform for collaboration that informs organizations and funders of the activities that produce the best results relative to cost. Using artificial intelligence, SymphonyNotes™ will also be able to translate the data it collects into action. “We are excited about how this product can change our work. It will allow us to further a ‘No Wrong Door’ approach as a foundation of workforce development, and support career pathways in the most direct way,” said Cotter.

Melinda Mulawka Mack, Executive Director of the New York Association of Training and Employment Professionals, said, “I have had the pleasure of working with Grant Associates in several capacities over the past 15 years – as a partner, contractor and now as a member. They have always been on the forefront of workforce development, specifically bringing organizations and businesses together to collaboratively solve persistent workforce challenges. Cheers to 20 years of success, and to 20 more!”

In addition to the introduction of SymphonyNotes™, Grant Associates recently launched a program to build business engagement in NYC Career & Technical Education (CTE) Schools, and next month will be launching four new programs with the NYC Human Resources Administration to help people on public assistance.

