SYLVANIA “We believe in advocating for our planet and its population by providing lighting solutions that help save energy and by being environmentally responsible in how we bring those to businesses and consumers,” said Jenn Dolin.

In honor of Earth Day on April 22, lighting leader LEDVANCE is sharing simple “ADVOCATE” tips for those who want to be more environmentally conscious and support the health of our planet. In North America, LEDVANCE offers SYLVANIA advanced LED bulbs, traditional light sources, standardized luminaires and smart lighting solutions for professional users and retail customers.

“We believe in advocating for our planet and its population by providing lighting solutions that help save energy and by being environmentally responsible in how we bring those to businesses and consumers,” said Jenn Dolin, manager of sustainability and Environmental Affairs at LEDVANCE. “Join us in being an advocate for the environment this Earth Day and every day.”

1. Add more energy-efficient lighting – Lighting accounts for more than 15 percent of the electricity used at home. Changing to energy-efficient LED bulbs can save you up to 85 percent on your lighting electricity use and reduce associated air pollution emissions from the power plants that burn fossil fuels to generate that electricity. You’ll see an immediate reduction in your energy bill by changing incandescent bulbs to LED lighting, like the first-to-market SYLVANIA 10-Year (Contractor Series) LED Portfolio.

2. Depend on ENERGY STAR – Choosing energy-consuming products with the ENERGY STAR label can help save you energy and money.

3. Vampire energy – Electronics and small appliances that plug into the wall and have a remote or have an electronic display or LED status light can suck energy even when not in use. Reduce "standby power" (the energy used even while an appliance is switched off or not performing its primary function) at home and at work. The easiest way is to unplug gadgets not in use. You can also use power surge protector strips (with multiple electrical outlets) and turn the power off at the strip. For safety, keep frequently-used appliances plugged in like the TV, cable box, microwave and alarm clock.

4. Off with the monitor! – Turn off your monitor at the end of the day. Monitors consume 80 percent of a desktop’s energy. Even in “sleep mode,” monitors are still drawing a small, unnecessary amount of power.

5. Cargo impact – Avoid carrying unneeded items in your vehicle’s trunk. An extra 100 pounds in your car’s trunk cuts fuel economy by up to 2 percent.

6. Act Smart -- Smart lighting, like SYLVANIA Smart+, allows users to have convenient control of their lighting and electronics, optimize their home and work environments, improve efficiency, and help save time and energy. By turning lights on and off with schedules you create via an app, you can control when and where you use your lighting, and you’ll save energy. Imagine coming home to a welcoming porch light that turns on just before you get home, rather than leaving it on all day. Smart plugs allow you do the same with your window AC units, turning them on remotely 15 minutes before you arrive home for example. Your home will be cool when you arrive without having your AC run for hours when you’re away.

7. Tire inflation – Keep tires properly inflated and aligned. You can improve your gas mileage by up to 5 cents per gallon by keeping your tires inflated to the proper pressure.

8. Electronics recycling – Electronics such as computers, printers, cell phones, compact fluorescent light bulbs and other gadgets contain small amounts of hazardous material like lead. Many retail stores, municipalities and electronic manufacturers offer returns or collection of these items that get sent to special facilities for proper recycling.

In the US, about two-thirds of the electricity we use is generated by power plants that burn fossil fuels to produce energy, resulting in a variety of gases and fine particles being emitted into the air which can contribute to adverse health effects and air pollution. Using less electricity for lighting, thereby reducing the need to burn fossil fuels, is one of the reasons switching to energy-efficient LED lighting is beneficial for the planet. Available at major retailers online and in-store nationwide and through commercial channels, the first-to-market SYLVANIA 10-Year (Contractor Series) LED Portfolio includes high-quality lighting solutions for practically any socket, inside and out. These energy-saving lighting products last up to 10 years for all around your home (11,000 hours (L70) in businesses) at cost-effective price points. For example, when compared to similar LED products, the popular SYLVANIA 10-year A19 60-watt replacement offers consumers savings of around 50 percent. These energy-efficient products reduce maintenance and energy costs and have the traditional shape and superior glow consumers know and enjoy, making them a great replacement for traditional lighting. To see how a house becomes a home under your lighting over the course of 10 years, watch this “We believe in advocating for our planet and its population by providing lighting solutions that help save energy and by being environmentally responsible in how we bring those to businesses and consumers,” said Jenn Dolin.

“Using energy-efficient lighting is a great start, and there are so many more simple steps people can follow every day that collectively can make a big difference. Happy Earth Day!” said Dolin.

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

LEDVANCE GmbH is one of the world's leading providers of lamps for professional users and retail customers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers SYLVANIA advanced LED lamps as well as a wide range of traditional light sources, standardized luminaires and smart lighting solutions. The SYLVANIA brand leadership in the industry is a result of a proud legacy of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. LEDVANCE is active in more than 120 countries and has about 9,000 employees. Additional information can be found at http://www.sylvania.com.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Glen Gracia

LEDVANCE LLC

(978) 753-5185

glen.gracia(at)ledvance.com

###

LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA are registered trademarks.

All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.