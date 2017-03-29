"I am really excited about the opportunity,” stated Ostermiller. “Out-of-Home advertising is one of the fastest growing advertising segments and we are perfectly positioned to be an industry leader."

Edison Interactive, a Denver based Out-of-Home content and advertising platform, announced today that it has received an investment from Denver based GKG Investments and Vinyl Capital. In conjunction with this funding, the company also announced two key hires. Veteran advertising executive Jeremy Ostermiller will be CEO and the former Managing Director of Silicon Valley Bank, Ron Singh will join as CFO.

Upgrading the Passenger Experience

Edison Interactive will leverage this strategic investment for continued development of new applications as well as upgrading the screens in the back of taxis and rideshares in Denver, CO. The Edison Interactive technology is designed to be the focal point of every taxi and rideshare ride. Edison’s proprietary technology delivers engaging content in real time to its passengers. The screens also serve as a free WIFI hotspots, as well as charging ports to keep the passenger’s devices powered up.

Edison Interactive is the World’s first programmatic advertising platform designed to operate in taxis and rideshares. Edison Interactive’s technology will allow advertisers to bid on inventory in taxis and rideshares in real time. Edison Interactive will be installing the new screens and updated technology into all Denver Yellow Cabs and Metro Taxis during the month of April. The team has plans to install 20,000 monitors in taxis and rideshares nationwide over the next 12 months.

An All-Star Executive Lineup

The company touts a stellar cast of executives who will lead the company. Jeremy Ostermiller, E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year and founder and former CEO of Denver based ad tech company Altitude Digital, will serve as CEO of Edison Interactive. “I am really excited about the opportunity,” stated Ostermiller. “Out-of-Home advertising is one of the fastest growing advertising segments and we are perfectly positioned to be an industry leader. Our geo-fencing and facial recognition capabilities will eliminate all advertising fraud on our platform and allow brands to target passengers in pre-determined geographical areas.”

Also joining the team is Ron Singh. Ron has over 20 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining Edison Interactive, he served as Managing Director of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest global bank focused exclusively on the technology industry. Ron will serve as CFO for Edison Interactive, where he will oversee the company’s finance and accounting functions. “Edison Interactive’s innovative technology and world-class leadership team were very attractive to me, he stated. “I am thrilled to be a part of this group.”

About Edison Interactive:

Edison Interactive, formally Taxi Interactive, has been in business since 2004, launching their first taxi screen network in Melbourne, Australia. With over 12 years of experience in the industry, they have developed a technology that drives unprecedented engagement and entertainment to passengers, as well as first-rate inventory to advertising clients. Edison Interactive currently has over 5,000 screens deployed in taxis and rideshares in eight countries around the world.

