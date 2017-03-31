AT-2040 Portable Vibration Calibrator “The fact that we can now conduct built-in test for 4-20ma and charge transducers is very exciting,” said Matt Cornwell, the Operations Manager at Agate Technology.

Agate Technology is pleased to announce the formal launch of their new product, AT-2040 Portable Vibration Calibrator. Noted for their expertise in portable vibration technology for the calibration of sensors and accelerometers, the company offers an impressive range of test and development equipment including Audio Analyzers, Digital Oscilloscopes, Function Generators, Vibration Monitors, and much more. The new AT-2040 Portable Vibration Calibrator from Agate Technology will deliver a plethora of useful features that are completely unique in the marketplace.

AT-2040 Portable Vibration Calibrator is a smaller, lighter, and more durable version of the previous models offered. Its primary application is to test, simulate, and calibrate various types of accelerometers and vibration monitoring transducers including Charge, IEPE, Piezoresistive, Velocity, Proximity (Eddie) Probes and 4-20ma transmitters. In addition to creating a vibration signal, it can also measure and record its output sensitivity. Moreover, utilizing a built-in signal generator, the product allows the user to simulate a variety of sensors by using adjustable current or voltage.

Some of the unique features offered by AT-2040 portable vibration calibrator are



Automatic sweep and test with plot.

NIST Traceable certifications to PDF created on AT-2040.

High resolution 4.3 inch color touch screen.

Proximity Probe accessory support.

Built-in transducer database.

Internal charger supporting 120-240v worldwide power.

Dual USB input/output.

Program and Sensor information updates.

Transducer sensitivity measurement and test.

Excitation current and supply voltages for transducers.

Signal simulator / generator.

Powered by a team of experts with over two decades of industry experience, Agate Technology has always been proactively focused on designing products that have a pioneering effect on the industry. The company believes that the introduction of AT-2040 Portable Vibration Calibrator will have a strong impact on the marketplace that has never experienced the benefits offered by the product.

“The fact that we can now conduct built-in test for 4-20ma and charge transducers is very exciting,” said Matt Cornwell, the Operations Manager at Agate Technology. “Not only can you test them, but the AT-2040 simulates various sensors as well. I think the operators will really enjoy these features.”

More about AT-2040 Portable Vibration Calibrator can be found at http://www.agatetechnology.com/PORTABLE-VIBRATION-CALIBRATOR/

About Agate Technology: Founded in 2013, Agate Technology specializes in portable vibration technology for the calibration of a variety of sensors and accelerometers including Charge, IEPE, Prox-probes, Piezo-resistive, and 4-20ma. The company has over twenty years of experience in this industry.

