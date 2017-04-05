Online Retailer Vitarock Celebrates its 5th Anniversary

We believe that each of us can take responsibility and work towards making a difference by ‘voting with our dollars’ and asking more from the manufacturing world. – Alicja Wojewnik, Founder.

Vitarock, online wellness store, turns five years old today and looks back on its fun-filled journey in the world of ecommerce, cruelty-free beauty products, health supplements and natural foods.

Natural Health Roots

Alicja Wojewnik founded Vitarock following her many years in the Canadian health food biz, including a stint at Jamieson Vitamins (quality control) and her work with the government to protect Canadians’ access to natural health products. Wojewnik’s dream was to build an online business based on personal and global wellness in the form of an online store and wellness community that features fabulous products from great companies who promote what really matters in the world: happiness, safety, health, opportunity & fairness for the people of the world, and environmental stewardship. “Vitarock” was named to be the rock, the strength, that supports life.

Vitarock’s Place In The World

The Vitarock team recognizes that there are innumerable global issues—social, environmental, and political—that require immediate attention, action, and permanent change. They believe in seeking suppliers based on ethical business practices and seeking suppliers who are making the world a better place.

1% of Vitarock’s sales go to supporting education in indigenous communities in Canada and around the globe. They support other companies who do great things around the world, like improve people’s standards of living through fair trade and community development, and help provide access to clean water to name just a few examples.

A Look Back



Launched website in October 2013

Received B Corp certification in July 2015

Reached 15,000 likes on Facebook in August 2015

Relaunched website in October 2015

Upgraded website again in January 2017!

Published 400th blog article in February 2017

Grew product line to 8500 products from 6400 products in March 2017

About Vitarock

Based in Toronto, Canada, Vitarock is an online marketplace featuring 1000s of pure, green, safe & fair wellness products. Vitarock is the go-to shopping destination for ethically-minded people who want to make the world a better place while achieving wellness and joy in their lives.

