One Solar to Sponsor Events Surrounding Earth Day 2017

One Solar, Utah’s #1 Solar Contractor, announced today that they will be sponsoring events surrounding Earth Day, which is on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The events that One Solar will be sponsoring will be the Alaska Airlines Salt Lake City Marathon/Half Marathon/5k, held in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 22, 2017, FitCon Utah, also held in Salt Lake City, UT on April 21-22 and the Standard Examiner Home & Garden Show, held in Ogden, UT on April 20-22.

Marathon runners and attendees will be able to enter a drawing for a race gift pack, which will include: entry to next year’s marathon events, a brand new pair of Salomon running shoes, a $250 Gift Card to Wasatch Running Center, and a Salomon runner’s pack. One Solar will have a booth at the pre-race expo on April 21, 2017 as well as near the finish line on the day of the race. The drawing will be done at the tent near the race finish at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

“One Solar is always looking to get involved with the dedicated runners that will be on display at the Salt Lake Marathon, and other runners all around the world,” said Luciano Salazar, President of One Solar. “With this year’s race taking place on Earth Day, we’d like to give everyone the opportunity to make a difference, promote sustainability and support eco-friendly participation in athletic events.”

For more information on the Alaska Airlines Salt Lake City Marathon/Half Marathon/5k, please visit their website at http://www.saltlakecitymarathon.com.

At FitCon Utah, One Solar will be holding a drawing for an all-expenses paid trip to the Fit Expo LA 2018, the most attended fitness expo in the country. One Solar’s booth will be near the Pro Wrestling area and Seminar/MMA area. The drawing will be done at the One Solar booth at 5:00 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

“At One Solar, we promote fitness and healthy living, in accordance with our environmentally friendly principles,” said Jenn Garrison, Community Director of One Solar. “We feel there is no better environment than the clean, fresh air that solar production can contribute to. We really look forward to our participation at FitCon Utah to share that excitement with others.”

For more information on FitCon Utah, please visit their website at https://fitconutah.com.

Wrapping up the weekend, One Solar will also be providing a giveaway at the Standard-Examiner Spring Home and Garden Show for RC Willey and Home Depot gift cards, as well as a 50” 4K TV. The One Solar booth will be near the concessions area in the Exhibit Hall of the Golden Spike Event Center. The drawings will take place at the booth near the end of the show, on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

For more information on the Standard Examiner Home & Garden Show, please visit their website at http://events.standard.net/2017-spring-home-and-garden-show/.

About One Solar

One Solar is a full service Solar Contractor dedicated to designing and installing residential and commercial solar systems according to client needs and desires. Founded in 2014, and based in Woods Cross, UT, their team of professionals are ready to give you the solar system to fit your needs.

To learn more about One Solar, visit their website at https://www.1solar.com.

Media Contact:

Kody Little

801-683-8168

kody.little(at)1solar(dot)com

http://www.1solar.com