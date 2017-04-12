BoatDealers.ca Logo "BoatDealers.ca is the Canadian market leader in Boats For Sale online, and we are always looking to improve.” said Chris Perera, Digital Era Media’s President & CEO.

Digital Era Media Inc., (DEM: http://www.ThinkDEM.com) New age Digital Media Publishers of Canadian Marine & Powersports Listing Sites, today announced that it has launched a secure version of BoatDealers.ca and OutboardDealers.ca. These new versions boast increased security and a new Featured Brand section for boat & engine builders.

“BoatDealers.ca is the Canadian market leader in Boats For Sale online, and we are always looking to improve.” said Chris Perera, Digital Era Media’s President & CEO. “By making BoatDealers.ca and OutboardDealers.ca only accessible over the https protocol we are further demonstrating our commitment to the best shopping experience. For example, when inquiring on boats or outboards for sale we are ensuring your name, phone number, etc is safely communicated between your browser and our servers.”

At a recent Canadian Internet Registration Authority member event, Richard Schreier (product Manager for the Internet Performance Testing product) reinforced the need for websites that collect personal information to be secured with an SSL (Secure Socket Layer) Certificate. “When a consumer sees “https” as part of the website address and the browser displays the locked padlock on the address bar, they can be assured that the communication between them and the website is encrypted. No-one in between can intercept the data and read it easily. Transmission of personal information is secure.”

Other changes include the Featured Brand section that displays a brand logo, videos, and written content produced by BoatDealers.ca for their OEM partners. The Featured Brand section has been added to the Homepage, New Boats, and Boat Reviews pages in a high-profile placement.

"The new Featured Brand section on BoatDealers.ca and OutboardDealers.ca is a real game changer for boat & motor manufacturers looking to reach Canadians. With our industry leading traffic, and its premium website position, there is no better spot anywhere to get your marine brand and reviews seen by consumers across Canada." Said Cameron Coleman, Digital Era Media’s National Account Executive.

OEMs that provided comments:

"In an industry of choices, the new Featured Brand section of BoatDealers.ca and OutboardDealers.ca is an excellent tool for potential buyers to educate themselves during the purchase journey. Turnkey and concise, this is a true homerun for marine shoppers. " Krista Sparkes, Vice President of Sales, BRP Evinrude.

“With the new Featured Brand section of BoatDealers.ca, customers will have access to quality information at first sight. Great feature for them! It’s also giving great visibility for boat manufacturers! Fantastic!” Jean-Philippe Martin-Dubois, Marketing & Customer Experience, Princecraft Boats Inc.

"BoatDealers.ca has always been at the forefront of understanding consumer demands during the buying decision, and the new Featured Brand section exemplifies that understanding." Steve Huber, Marketing, Smokercraft Inc.

BoatDealers.ca and OutboardDealers.ca run on the unified MyDealers.ca platform that also powers MotorcycleDealers.ca, QuadDealers.ca, and SledDealers.ca resulting in a streamlined marketing solution for Marine & Powersports dealers.

