“We’re delighted to bring together the world’s foremost design tastemakers with the Domino Collective." - Nathan Coyle, CEO of Domino

Domino Media Group, the pioneering content and commerce company rooted in home décor, today announced Domino Collective — a curated audience extension aggregating top design sites that include: Design*Sponge, A Beautiful Mess, The Everygirl and Dering Hall. Domino will sell advertising across all of these sites, offering advertisers an efficient way to reach nearly 5 million monthly unique visitors across some of the design industry’s most respected sites. With Domino Collective, Domino Media Group becomes the fastest growing player in the house and home category.

Historically in digital media, the home / design / DIY space has been highly fragmented, making it difficult for advertisers to reach this audience efficiently. To solve this challenge, The Domino Collective brings together these sites to offer premium content and a highly qualified audience at meaningful scale. By uniting a handful of the design world's most influential content creators, advertisers will be able to reach their combined audiences simply and efficiently.

At launch, the initial collection includes: A Beautiful Mess, Design*Sponge, The Everygirl and Dering Hall, most of which reach 900k to 1.3MM monthly unique visitors. Additionally, each has a social reach of between 1MM and 2MM. Combined with Domino’s audience—which has doubled in the last 6 months—reach for the first phase of this partnership is nearly 5MM monthly unique visitors.

“Audience fragmentation has been a challenge for advertisers looking to reach design obsessed consumers at scale,” said Nathan Coyle, CEO of Domino. “We’re delighted to bring together the world’s foremost design tastemakers with the Domino Collective—connecting brands with impassioned consumers. We’ve created the largest community of design talent and content and we’ll be showcasing that in exciting ways across different platforms in coming months.”

In addition to The Domino Collective, Domino also announces a handful of additional influencer-led offerings:

Influencer Marketing

Domino will work with its advertising partners to conceive and execute marketing programs in collaboration with leading influencers. Here, individual creators will act as both the studio and the distributor: Creating custom content (with direction from Domino and its clients) and publishing that content on their social channels. One of Domino’s first partners for influencer programs is illy caffè, the family-owned coffee company from Trieste, Italy, committed to offering high quality, ethically sourced coffee. Domino will engage two lifestyle influencers on behalf of the premium coffee brand to create and distribute custom content that Domino will also publish. For example, one influencer will create content based upon their at home experience with a new illy iper espresso coffee machine.

Contributor Network

Domino’s editors will enlist tastemakers and creators from a variety of platforms and backgrounds to contribute content to domino—including both the digital and print publications.

The Market by Domino

Individual artisans of all levels can apply to have their goods sold on the domino.com ecommerce platform, creating an online marketplace celebrating artisanal, craftsman products. Renowned fashion influencer Garance Dore’ is among the first to enlist. Individuals may sign up at: vendors.domino.com

Reshaping the design landscape has been a hallmark of Domino since its original launch in 2005. Domino was reborn in 2013 as a shoppable digital content and commerce destination and a quarterly print publication and book business. Today, the brand thrives as it redefines how consumers can beautify their homes and their lives. Domino combines world-class editorial—with a uniquely accessible point of view—and effortless ecommerce, so consumers can take immediate action on their likes and wants.

About Domino

Domino is the go-to resource for design lovers who want to bring their personal style home. We inspire customers to create a happy home by celebrating their individuality, providing them with need-to-know information, and empowering them to shop for what they love. Domino magazine is published four times a year and fresh content is updated multiple times a day on domino.com.

About Design*Sponge

The “all things design” blog declared a “Martha Stewart Living for the Millennials” by The New York Times, Design*Sponge supports and motivates the creative community with beautifully-journaled lifestyle offerings, inspirational words, advice, and resources including “DIY 101” and city guides. An active supporter and advisor to small businesswomen, NY-based founder Grace Bonney released her New York Times best-selling book In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice from over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs in October 2016, lauded by critics and millions of online readers.

About The Everygirl

The Everygirl is the premier online destination inspiring creative, career-driven women to create the lives they've always wanted for themselves. Whether you are searching for the latest fashion and beauty trends, find the perfect sofa to solve your design dilemma, or sharpen your interview skills to land your dream job, The Everygirl has all of the answers for the girl on the go. Founded in 2012, by Alaina Kaczmarski and Danielle Moss, The Everygirl has been ranked by Forbes as a Top 100 Website for Women and Top 10 Website for Millennials, designed a line of furniture with Interior Define, and hosted events around the country inspiring its readers to live a life better lived.

About A Beautiful Mess

We're Elsie Larson and Emma Chapman. We're sisters. Together we own A Beautiful Mess, a women's lifestyle company focused on creating happiness every day through a homemade lifestyle. On A Beautiful Mess, we share home decor projects, recipes, and crafts, as well as bits of our life here in the Midwest. In addition, we've created three bestselling photo apps (A Beautiful Mess, Party Party and A Color Story). In 2013, we released our first book, A Beautiful Mess Photo Idea Book and in 2014 we released our second book, A Beautiful Mess Happy Handmade Home and our own product line. Cheers to doin'-it-yourself, always learning, trying, failing, dreaming big, enjoying the small stuff, and above all else ... embracing imperfection. Life is better when it's a little bit messy.

About Dering Hall

Dering Hall is the premier online resource for designers and sophisticated consumers to discover, organize and connect to the finest interior design products and talent in the world. At the intersection of shopping and inspiration, Dering Hall is dedicated to showcasing exceptional high-end design through original editorial and curated listings featuring the work of top brands and design firms in the industry. Dering Hall is the brainchild of leading designer Steven Gambrel and industry veteran and entrepreneur Peter Sallick. The duo came up with the idea in response to Gambrel’s real need to easily search for furnishings across a wide range of insider sources. For more information on Dering Hall, visit http://www.deringhall.com.

###

Media Contact:

Andy Morris

Code Morris for Domino

andy.morris(at)codemorris(dot)com

917.710.1802