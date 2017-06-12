Marseille Launches mCable Gaming & VR Edition

Marseille mCable Gaming Edition E3 Expo PR release

Marseille Networks, Inc., the Santa Clara-based company that invented the first-ever HDMI cable with a pixel-enhancing video processor inside - the mCable - has released a gaming version designed to boost graphics here at E3 2017.

“We truly think this is a game changer in every sense of the phrase,” Marseille CEO Amine Chabane said. “We’ve taken our earlier mCable and adapted the technology for gaming & VR – redrawing every single pixel in real time the same way we do for film and video but in a computer generated graphics-friendly way, with advanced anti-aliasing, graphics rendering, color levels, and luminance. Once you start gaming with the mCable there will simply be no going back to your previous image quality.”

Even with regular HDMI cables, gaming consoles deliver flawed, sub-optimal images because they commonly have insufficient sampling resolution and frame-rate to render their graphics correctly, resulting in “aliasing” effects such as jagged edges and shimmering textures, and hence an overall far less vivid and engaging experience for the gamer.

The mCable Gaming Edition acts as an additional “graphics processor”, removing up to 75% of graphics artifacts without sacrificing any game speed. Its real-time engine processes at wire speeds of up to 120 fps for 1080p games, including VR, with no additional hardware or software required.

“If gamers want the best experience possible – the real experience their console was designed to provide – they need the mCable Gaming Edition,” Chabane said.

The mCable, whose “magic” has been independently and objectively verified by numerous sources, uses a patented and proprietary algorithm to literally redraw every pixel in real time through its revolutionary, processor-embedded HDMI cable, ensuring that what you watch on the screen is exactly how the producer or game creator intended it to be seen and experienced.

The mCable Gaming Edition is now available for pre-order at mcable.co