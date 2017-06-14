No Kidding - Goat Yoga Offered in Vail

Mountain top yoga returns this summer at The 10th on Vail Mountain

Hot yoga, Ashtanga, Bikram, Kundalini and now…goat. Yes, this summer’s hottest fitness trend now is offered in the mountains of Colorado as Vail Stables debuts its goat yoga program. From downward dog with kids nibbling at your heels to yoga at 10,250 feet, there are numerous ways for travelers to get their “om” on in Vail this summer.

A meadow of aspen trees overlooking Vail Mountain provides the perfect setting for an outdoor yoga class. This summer, the team at Vail Stables is adding a little kick to its yoga program with 6-12-week old goats roaming throughout the class. The baby goats may jump on participants’ backs, snuggle during poses or just graze on grass. The one-hour, gentle yoga classes are led by certified instructors and accommodate up to 30 people.

Vail Stables’ new goat yoga program is offered daily (10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.) starting June 23. The happy hour timed class offers an optional wine tasting session. One-hour classes are offered for $35 during low season and $40 during peak July and August dates. Wine tasting classes are $45 low season and $50 for peak July and August dates. Classes are offered through September, weather dependent. Yoga mats and blocks are provided. Participants are encouraged to wear “nibble proof” clothing. For more information or to book a goat yoga class, please visit VailStables.com.

From an aspen grove to the highest botanical garden in the world, yoga enthusiasts can enjoy a peaceful atmosphere for both traditional and AIReal yoga at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. New this summer, the Gardens is offering Outdoor AIReal Yoga in the Garden Aviary. This antigravity-style yoga is assisted by silk hammocks. The class introduces participants to the aerial hammock to stretch, strengthen, rejuvenate and invert the body safely. AIReal Yoga is designed for all ability levels with no yoga experience needed. This class takes place on the Education Center Rooftop and is offered on three Saturdays throughout the summer (June 17, July 15 and Aug. 26) from 9 to 11 a.m. Cost is $40 per person.

Yoga in the Gardens traditional classes also are offered weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays in the Garden’s alpine plaza below the waterfall. Limited yoga mats available and no registration is necessary. Cost is $15 (cash only) and classes run from through Sept. 4. To register for AIReal Yoga and to confirm all class dates and times, please visit BettyFordAlpineGardens.org.

The Vail Mountain Top Yoga Series, presented by Supergoop!, lets participants experience yoga above 10,000 feet with spectacular views of the Gore Range. These classes are offered Friday and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. starting June 30 through Aug. 26. Classes take place on the deck of The 10th at the top of Vail’s Gondola One. Classes are $10 per person and includes a gondola pass. Participants also receive a complementary Supergoop! water bottle, a discount for services at the RockResorts Spa at The Lodge at Vail and complementary chair massages at Mid-Vail following the yoga session.

Free community yoga returns to Vail this summer at Solaris Plaza every Saturday at 9 a.m. starting June 24. This popular weekend activity is taught by Vail’s top yoga instructors from the Vail Vitality Center. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat or towel and water. This event takes place rain or shine.

Vail offers several fitness and yoga studios that provide a diverse list of classes in all forms of yoga. For more information on fitness and yoga facilities in the area, along with summer activities and lodging information, please visit vail.com.

There’s no place like Vail for year-round recreation, outdoor pursuits and cultural activities in the heart of the Rockies. Located just two hours west of Denver, Vail’s fresh air, rugged beauty and charming pedestrian village await guests. Discovery a quaint mountain town where outdoor activities abound and performing arts flourish. Matching the incredible winter mountain experience, Vail from May through October is characterized by a rich culinary scene, family activities, world-class events schedule and everything in between. This summer, guests can experience events like the Vail Summer Bluegrass Series, Vail Jazz Festival, the Vail Dance Festival, BRAVO! Vail, Gourmet on Gore and much more.

