TPG Hotels & Resorts, one of the top-ranked hotel management companies in the United States, has announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation to the 267-room Hilton Boston/Dedham. The newly renovated hotel recognizes that seamless business travel drives business success and caters to the savvy traveler looking for an edge and aiming to work smarter.

The extensive conversion includes top-to-bottom transformations of all guest rooms, guest bathrooms and public spaces. With an emphasis on experience and discovery, the hotel invites guests to relish in savvy design, intuitive comfort, sophistication and convenience.

“We are thrilled to re-image this longstanding Dedham business that has played a vital part in the community’s growth and development,” says Joseph Dadiego, General Manager, Hilton Boston/Dedham. “We now have the capabilities to cater to the next generation of Business Travelers.”

Health conscious travelers no longer have to compromise quality for convenience in their dining or fitness choices. Hilton Boston/Dedham’s Herb N’ Kitchen Marketplace offers the convenience of express service, including grab-n-go breakfast selections, while maintaining the integrity of fresh, locally sourced cuisine. The hotel strives to help travelers maximize their time by blending flexible dining options with a sumptuous menu of made-from-scratch classics exploding with flavor. Complimentary access to the Atlantis Sports Club allows the freedom to choose between cardiovascular equipment, free weights, fitness classes, racquetball, basketball, swimming and more.

From inspiration to reinvigoration, business travelers make every moment count. Always in motion, the resourceful traveler will appreciate the implementation of Hilton’s digital key for room selection and entry from the convenience of a smart phone. The Hilton Boston/Dedham’s prime location is just minutes from downtown Boston and conveniently located minutes from MBTA commuter rail and Legacy Place accessible with complimentary hotel shuttle service.

Today’s professionals must stay connected. Arguably the most important maxim of the sharp traveler: streamlined communication. The Hilton Boston/Dedham provides free high-speed internet/WiFi access with an increased bandwidth to accommodate each guest over four devices, as well as optimized connectivity throughout the hotel.

Two elegantly renovated ballrooms are perfect for elaborate events and stately conference rooms provide the ideal atmosphere for inspiring and motivating corporate events. With 10,000 square-feet of upscale meeting capabilities, the Hilton Boston/Dedham is the place to meet for corporate travelers.

About TPG Hotels & Resorts

Pre-approved by all the leading global hotel brands, TPG Hotels & Resorts is an operator of hospitality assets across all chain scales with an historical operating platform of over 150+ branded, independent and boutique hotels comprising more than 25,000 guestrooms in 28 states. Today, TPG Hotels & Resorts is the 7th largest hotel management company in U.S. generating over $840 Million in annual revenue (ranked by guestrooms - Hotel Management Magazine 2016). TPG is a fully integrated hospitality management company actively engaged in hotel operations, renovations, development and acquisition/asset repositionings across the country. For more information please visit: http://www.tpghotelsandresorts.com.

About Procaccianti Companies:

Procaccianti Companies is a diversified real estate investment and services organization. The firm, founded in 1958, is headquartered in Cranston, Rhode Island. Procaccianti Companies focuses on core, core plus, value add and opportunistic investments in all sectors of real estate. Throughout nearly six decades and hundreds of transactions across the United States, Procaccianti Companies has established an extensive network of financial, brand, broker, and investment partners that enables the Company to deploy its sophisticated platform of operating companies to maximize yields, drive asset value, and deliver above-market risk adjusted returns. For more information please visit: http://www.procaccianti.com.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For nearly a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has been proudly welcoming the world's travelers. With 570 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts provides the foundation for memorable travel experiences and values every guest who walks through its doors. As the flagship brand of Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts continues to set the standard for hospitality, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. Hilton Hotels & Resorts is a part of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Begin your journey at http://www.hilton.com and learn more about the brand by visiting news.hilton.com or following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.