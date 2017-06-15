SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium 1st Annual Summer Kick Off Celebration

You're invited to join SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium in Las Vegas on June 16th - 18th for their 1st Annual Summer Kick Off Celebration! SeaQuest is Las Vegas’ newest interactive aquarium experience where guests explore specially themed exhibits from the four corners of the globe - all from inside the air conditioned comfort of the Boulevard Mall. At SeaQuest, guests are encouraged to touch, interact and even hand feed a variety of animals including: stingrays, sharks, tropical fish, birds, reptiles and insects.

The 1st Annual SeaQuest Summer Kick Off Celebration will host a variety of exciting, family friendly activities such as face painting, henna tattoos and souvenir photo opportunities. The event will also be host to special guest appearances from magical mermaids and swashbuckling pirates. Las Vegas magician, Dixie Dooley, will be performing an exclusive death defying underwater escape from inside SeaQuest's Shark Lagoon on Friday at 2:00 pm along with several other magic shows on Saturday and Sunday. An outstanding selection of fan favorite food trucks like King's Sausage Truck, Greek Delights, Bone Appetite Bar-b-Que Grill, and the Kraken Café will also be on site during the event.

While there, be sure to check out the new Eldorado Springs playground. This new 4,000 sq ft outdoor children's playground is a safe and enclosed play area exclusive to SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Las Vegas guests. It provides a wide variety of rock walls to climb, caves to explore, and splash pads to keep children happy and cool all summer long. The Eldorado Springs Playground also offers comfortable seating for parents to relax and watch their children play.

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium believes in the importance of giving back to the community and is proud to be donating one free admissions ticket to Opportunity Village for every ticket purchased during this event. Opportunity Village serves adults in the southern Nevada community with intellectual and related disabilities. Their goal is to enhance their lives and the lives of the families who love them through vocational training, community employment, day services and social recreation. With their help, citizens with severe disabilities are able to find new friends, realize future career paths and gain independence.

The 1st Annual SeaQuest Summer Kick Off Celebration takes place Friday, June 16th through Sunday, June 18th for three full days of Summer fun. With the purchase of daily admissions or the use of a SeaQuest Annual Membership, families can enjoy all of these activities and more at no additional cost.

Dates and Time:

June 16th: 10:00am-9:00pm

June 17th: 10:00am-9:00pm

June 18th: 11:00am-7:00pm

For a complete list of events, activities and guest appearances, please visit their website at: http://seaquestaquariums.com/vegas/seaquest-annual-summer-kick-off-event/

Make plans now to attend – the 1st Annual SeaQuest Summer Kick Off Celebration will be the talk of the town all summer long.