AssetLink Global (http://assetlinkglobal.com/) announced today that it has entered into a mass hardware manufacturing agreement with Creative Electronic Solutions (CES) (http://www.cesinfo.com/index.html) of South Elgin, IL, to mass produce the “Everywhere, Forever” AssetPack-3™ (AP3™) satellite GPS tracker and sensor interface at CES’s factory in suburban Chicago.

The AP3 is a solar-recharging, battery-powered, GPS equipment tracker and sensor hub. The AP3 is fully sealed and designed to last 7+ years in the field without a battery change, operating solely from its solar panel. AssetLink’s technical heritage in small satellite design and space-based communications systems made it possible to build the first ultra-long-lasting, battery-powered tracking device, and wired sensor hub (IoT sensors, meters, gauges, etc.) that works the same, out of the box, everywhere on the planet. The AP3 carries a C1/D2 rating for hazardous locations and will receive ATEX and IECEx Zone-2 certifications this year. The AP3 operates over the 100% global Iridium satellite network.

The AP3 was released in 2015 and has been deployed with enterprise clients around the world. David Goldstein, President & CEO of AssetLink, said, “AssetLink has found a great partner in CES. The AP3’s have been rolling off the line for months, and thousands of CES-produced units are now installed on assets around the world. We could not be more pleased with CES’ partnership and the quality of production.”

Matt Williams, EVP of Sales at CES, noted that, “This partnership has been extraordinarily successful for both companies. During the prototype phase and while we rapidly scaled up to production volume, the team was able work side by side to adjust in real time. The end result is a very high-quality product that also happens to be cost competitive relative to Asian manufacturing options, but built in the United Sates without the supply chain delays.” Added Goldstein, “AssetLink’s design team is distributed throughout the US, so CES’ locations in Chicago and Las Vegas make it easy to both dial in manufacturing line improvements as we ramp into first runs, and also allows CES to accommodate AssetLink’s product design flexibility in the manufacturing line.”

The AP3 is available today to Value Added Resellers and End Customers, and for licensed use throughout most of the planet. Please contact AssetLink Global.

About AssetLink:

AssetLink Global produces the AP3, a solar-battery powered Iridium-satellite based GPS asset tracking and sensor interface & IoT gateway device. With thousands of fielded satellite units, robust cloud software, and direct interfaces with commercial and Government back office systems, AssetLink has been offering modular end-to-end wholesale Satellite, Wireless and TCP/IP IoT/M2M solution sets to partners in multiple industry verticals since 2009. Our team works with partners to deliver business information, proving out the basic GPS and/or sensor-driven application and value model. The modularity of the AP3 allows quick IoT/M2M prototyping, putting functional hardware in the hands of our partner-customers in less time than it takes to write a proposal.

About CES:

Creative Electronics and Software (CES) was founded in 1989 to provide high quality manufacturing services for electronics, mechanical assemblies and cable harnesses at a fair price. With over 70 active customers, CES is rapidly growing in the gaming, medical, military, industrial, and IOT markets. The growth is fueled by our ability to help customers solve real engineering challenges, e.g. redesign a product because a component is obsolete, wirelessly enable products, or a ground-up design to bring a product to market quickly and be able to scale production flawlessly. The cornerstone of CES’ success is based on our desire to be long term partners. 90% of our revenue comes from customers that have been with CES for 12 years or more. This type of loyalty does not happen if quality, price, and service are not world class.