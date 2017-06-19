Spartacs is an innovative company, both in terms of technology and its approach to client success. - Claire Kemp-Harper

Spartacs, an ad tech company specialising in bespoke video monetisation solutions announced today that it has appointed Claire Kemp-Harper as General Manager of EMEA. Claire will be based in London and will lead the expansion and commercial focus across the region.

With over a decade of experience in business development, client relationship management and operations in ad tech, Kemp-Harper has seen the growth in online video since the beginning of her role at SpotX in 2011, where she was a programmatic pioneer being part of the original executive team who built the European operation. Prior to that Claire held roles at AOL where she managed teams responsible for agency and client direct business.

"Spartacs is an innovative company, both in terms of technology and its approach to client success," commented Kemp-Harper. "I am delighted to be named General Manager of EMEA and am excited to join Spartacs’ executive team, leveraging my expertise to drive substantial growth via new channels and to take the Company's EMEA presence to the next level."

Sharon Leon, Spartacs’ CEO also commented, "We are delighted to welcome Claire to our executive team. Claire's exceptional knowledge of the industry combined with her deep business experience is essential for Spartacs' growth strategy. Claire's EMEA leadership will be of tremendous benefit to the Company."

About Spartacs:

Spartacs is a programmatic video advertising company that helps ad agencies expand their customers' audiences through programmatic targeted online video advertising. Spartacs also works with premium publishers worldwide, delivering bespoke monetisation solutions using its proprietary, cross-screen video SSP technology, top tier demand partnerships, and white glove service.

For demand partners, Spartacs represents a premium source of high quality video audiences, through its curated private marketplace. Spartacs works closely with industry leading IVT and viewability vendors, delivering quality and performance by the highest standards.